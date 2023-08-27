UF volleyball clinches five-set victory over USF

The Gators beat the Bulls in comeback fashion
Kennedy Martin sets a career-high 27 kills in the victory
Kennedy Martin sets a career-high 27 kills in the victory
By Taylor Burr
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WCJB) -TAMPA, Fla. – The No. 11 Florida volleyball team defeated USF on Saturday night at the Tampa Bay Invitational. The Gators won with a five-set victory. UF trailed in the first two sets, but Florida proved it could come back and dominate in set two.

The Bulls claimed the first set 25-22, however the Gators did not back down. They answered with a 25-18 victory in the second set. USF won the third set winning 25-22. Florida dominated the fourth with a 25-16 victory. The Gators forced the fifth set to win 15-8. Florida forced the deciding fifth set after cruising to the 25-16 victory in the fourth. The Gators went on to win

Anna Dixon and Kennedy Martin were named to the Road 2 Tampa Bay Invitational All-Tournament Team.

Florida have now started the season with a 2-0 record 28 times in program history. This is the fifth-straight year Florida begins with a perfect record after the first weekend of play.

