The UF volleyball team beats Penn State in comeback fashion

The victory now gives the Gators 31 season openers wins
UF volleyball wins their first game of the season
UF volleyball wins their first game of the season(WCJB)
By Taylor Burr
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (WCJB) - The No. 11 Florida volleyball team defeated the No.8 Penn State Nittany Lions in comeback fashion last night, winning in four sets.

The Nittany Lions won the first set 25-18, but the Gators did not let that stop them from winning the second set 25-23, to even the match. UF took that momentum into the third set, dominating PSU 25-17. Florida led the third set all across the board, totaling 17 kills and 34 assists. It almost came down to five sets, the Nittany Lions got a 20-15 advantage, but the Gators didn’t give up. They began to creep up on PSU, knotting the match at 24. U In the deciding rally, Penn State errored to grant the Gators their first sin of the season.

It was a great start to the season for Florida, four gators got over 10 kills, including a team-high 18 from freshman Kennedy Martin in her debut.

The victory now gives the Gators 31 season openers wins. This is their seven-straight in a row.

