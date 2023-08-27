The UF volleyball team beats Penn State in comeback fashion

TAMPA, Fla. (WCJB) - The No. 11 Florida volleyball team defeated the No.8 Penn State Nittany Lions in comeback fashion last night, winning in four sets.

The Nittany Lions won the first set 25-18, but the Gators did not let that stop them from winning the second set 25-23, to even the match. UF took that momentum into the third set, dominating PSU 25-17. Florida led the third set all across the board, totaling 17 kills and 34 assists. It almost came down to five sets, the Nittany Lions got a 20-15 advantage, but the Gators didn’t give up. They began to creep up on PSU, knotting the match at 24. U In the deciding rally, Penn State errored to grant the Gators their first sin of the season.

It was a great start to the season for Florida, four gators got over 10 kills, including a team-high 18 from freshman Kennedy Martin in her debut.

The victory now gives the Gators 31 season openers wins. This is their seven-straight in a row.

