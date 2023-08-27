Williston church honors Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens and family through church program

Some members of AJ's family attended the service and were given a special gift.
Some members of AJ's family attended the service and were given a special gift.(WCJB)
By Emma Delamo
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A church in Levy County honored Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens through song and prayer Sunday morning.

Leaders with the New Zion A.M.E. Church in Williston held a program called A Day of Justice and Righteousness.

Speaker Larry Johnson took a verse from the bible and related it to Owens’ case.

“I kind of put a twist on the AJ Owens case, saying that this is basically a spiritual battle on that judgement of manslaughter instead of a murder charge,” said Johnson.

He knew he wanted to host the program weeks after the mother of four was shot and killed back in June by her neighbor Susan Lorincz, but was waiting for the family’s approval and God’s timing.

RELATED: Newly released video shows moments after AJ Owens, mother of four, shot in Marion County

“I’m just continuing on the struggle of fighting for injustice and the people of color and make things that’s wrong, to make them right,” said Johnson.

Organizers told TV20 it is important to keep her story alive.

“Our community here in Levy County is still standing behind her family in this tragic situation that’s going on down in Marion County,” said youth director Bettye Collins.

Church leaders invited some members of Owens’ family to attend the service. Her brother Lawrence and her grandmother were in the crowd and were gifted a framed photo of Lawrence and AJ.

“It was heartfelt, the spirit was here, everything was really nice and I was glad they were able to make it,” said Collins.

The pastor and other speakers took turns at the podium and shared messages of hope and prayers. Organizers said they started planning the program months ago.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
Ja’zier Myers, 20, charged with murder
Arrest made: Two dead one injured after early morning Gainesville shooting
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce

Latest News

Several activists held a rally in Orlando Saturday where they advocated for the expansion of...
Activists hold rally for air conditioning in Florida prisons, hoping to expand Lowell pilot program
Several activists held a rally in Orlando Saturday where they advocated for the expansion of...
Activists hold rally for air conditioning in Florida prisons, hoping to expand Lowell pilot program
A market in Ocala took guests and their pets back in time to the late 60s.
Ocala pet owners travel back in time to ‘Woofstock’
North Florida counties that are part of the state of emergency include Alachua, Citrus,...
State of emergency declared for multiple North Florida counties