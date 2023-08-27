Williston church honors Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens and family through church program

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A church in Levy County honored Ajike ‘AJ’ Owens through song and prayer Sunday morning.

Leaders with the New Zion A.M.E. Church in Williston held a program called A Day of Justice and Righteousness.

Speaker Larry Johnson took a verse from the bible and related it to Owens’ case.

“I kind of put a twist on the AJ Owens case, saying that this is basically a spiritual battle on that judgement of manslaughter instead of a murder charge,” said Johnson.

He knew he wanted to host the program weeks after the mother of four was shot and killed back in June by her neighbor Susan Lorincz, but was waiting for the family’s approval and God’s timing.

“I’m just continuing on the struggle of fighting for injustice and the people of color and make things that’s wrong, to make them right,” said Johnson.

Organizers told TV20 it is important to keep her story alive.

“Our community here in Levy County is still standing behind her family in this tragic situation that’s going on down in Marion County,” said youth director Bettye Collins.

Church leaders invited some members of Owens’ family to attend the service. Her brother Lawrence and her grandmother were in the crowd and were gifted a framed photo of Lawrence and AJ.

“It was heartfelt, the spirit was here, everything was really nice and I was glad they were able to make it,” said Collins.

The pastor and other speakers took turns at the podium and shared messages of hope and prayers. Organizers said they started planning the program months ago.

