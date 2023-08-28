Cedar Key residents prepare for Idalia

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - The governor’s State of Emergency is now in effect for all of North Central Florida and Cedar Key is a likely spot for Idalia to make landfall.

Many people in Cedar Key are worried about a repeat of Hurricane Hermine in 2016 which damaged much of Dock Street.

RELATED: Idalia Live Blog: Gov. DeSantis, EOC officials warn of deadly storm surge

On Monday, most businesses are open, but a few have already shut down in preparation for the storm. Some businesses, like the Island Trading Post, are open but also packing up their goods at the same time.

“We still have quite few things to pack up yet,” said Rose Westbrook, an employee at the Island Trading Post But there is also a time limit. The hurricane is not going to stop if we say, hey stop.”

An evacuation notice is in effect for the island and other coastal Levy County communities including Yankeetown, Fowlers Bluff, Fanning Springs, and any other area that is prone to storm surge.

Emergency management officials ask residents to begin preparations for evacuations as soon as possible and be completed by 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

Residents and visitors of Cedar Key need to be off the island before the storm surge arrives. The bridges throughout the island cannot withstand the storm surge and will become impassable.

RELATED: Evacuations ordered ahead of Idalia, shelters open in North Central Florida

Special needs shelter will be open at the Bronson Elementary School; 400 Ishie Avenue Bronson, Florida at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday

General population and pet-friendly shelter will be open at the Bronson Middle/High School; 351 Ishie Avenue Bronson, Florida at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. Williston Middle High School shelter, 350 Robert Philpot Wy, Williston, will be open once the first shelter is near capacity.

Levy County Emergency Management officials say citizens with animals that need to be sheltered need to bring a crate, food, bottled water (1-gallon jug per animal), and any medications. Owners must provide a Rabies vaccine certificate and proof of distemper parvo/ feline distemper vaccine. Levy County Animal Services will provide vaccines for an additional $10.00 per vaccine. All animals will be sheltered at the Levy County Animal Control shelter if you cannot provide proof of vaccinations. Citizens who have pet questions should call (352) 486-5138.

RELATED: Sandbag locations offered in North Central Florida ahead of Idalia

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.