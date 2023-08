GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Exercise helps your body lose weight but it can also provide other benefits.

On this week’s Gainesville Health and Fitness we’ll break down what a functional exercise does for the body.

RELATED: Gainesville Heath and Fitness: Best cardio workouts on the treadmill

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.