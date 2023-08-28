Governor Ron DeSantis warns about Idalia in Levy County

BRONSON, Fla. (NSF) - Governor Ron DeSantis traveled to Levy County to talk about Idalia.

Rapidly growing in strength, a potentially devastating hurricane remains on a path to hit Florida’s Gulf Coast.

At tropical-storm strength Monday morning with maximum sustained winds of 65 miles per hour, Idalia was forecast to make landfall as a Category 3 hurricane in the northeast gulf’s Big Bend region Wednesday morning, knocking out power and pushing water ashore up to 11 feet in some areas.

Evacuation orders were expected to be issued in Gulf Coast counties, particularly those with barrier islands.

Governor Ron DeSantis, who has shifted focus from his presidential campaign as the storm nears, says there doesn’t appear to be anything to prevent the storm from continuing to strengthen.

“This is going to be a major hurricane. This is going to be a powerful hurricane, and this is absolutely going to impact the state of Florida in many, many different ways,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis, R- Florida. “Prepare for major impacts. This track has been a little more consistent than maybe some in the past, but one wobble one way or another, and you could start to see even more impacts in places.”

President Joe Biden on Monday approved an emergency declaration and ordered federal assistance in responding to the storm.

A storm reaches hurricane strength when maximum sustained winds hit 74 miles per hour.

A Category 3 storm produces maximum sustained winds of at least 111 miles per hour.

