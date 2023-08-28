Idalia Live Blog: Gov. DeSantis, EOC officials warn of deadly storm surge

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 is tracking Idalia as the storm moves towards the Florida coast. Forecasters expect the storm to impact North Central Florida this week.

4:15 p.m. UF Cancels Classes

The University of Florida is the latest academic institution to announce plans to close ahead of Idalia. The university will be closed starting at Tuesday at noon through Wednesday. Florida Gateway College, Santa Fe College, and the College of Central Florida have announced similar closures.

3:45 p.m Gov. DeSantis in Levy County

Gov. Ron DeSantis arrived in Levy County ahead of Idalia to discuss the state’s plan for the storm. The governor reiterated the Hurricane Warning for the entire golf coast of Florida.

The state is standing by with water, MREs, boats, Star Link devices, and other assistance after the storm. Residents’ emergency kits should have several days worth of food and water.

Residents and businesses in need of additional assistance need to contact the Levy County Emergency Management.

“Storm surge and freshwater flooding are the number one and two killers,” said Kevin Guthrie, the director of Florida’s Department of Emergency Management. “You do not want to be dealing with hundreds of cubic yards of water in your home.”

2 p.m. Storm Track Update

Tropical Storm Idalia is a bit stronger at 2 p.m. with max sustained winds near 70 mph. The storm is forecast to strengthen and is likely to become a hurricane on Monday night. It’s now centered about 50 miles SSW of the western tip of Cuba.

The forecast track is unchanged, with Idalia getting stronger as it makes its way through the eastern Gulf of Mexico during the day Tuesday. It’s expected to approach our Gulf coast late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

1:45 p.m. DeSantis Gives Idalia Update

The governor warns residents now is the time to prepare for the storm

Gov. Ron DeSantis gave an update on Idalia as it approaches the state during a briefing in Pinellas County. The state is working to stage utility crews, 5,500 National Guard members, and more than 200,000 gallons of fuel to come in after the storm.

DeSantis spoke with President Joe Biden and announced the state’s pre-landfall declaration was approved by the federal government.

The governor says if the storm continues on its track into North Central Florida, residents should prepare to lose power. He says people who use generators should not run them indoors

Those in low-lying areas are asked to evacuate to higher ground. Idalia is expected to have a significant storm surge.

1 p.m. Levy County Evacuations

A mandatory has been ordered for Levy County residents and visitors in the coastal areas of Levy County. This includes, but is not limited to Cedar Key, Yankeetown, Fowlers Bluff, Fanning Springs, and any other area that is prone to storm surge.

Emergency management officials ask residents to begin preparations for evacuations as soon as possible and be completed by 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

Residents and visitors of Cedar Key need to be off the island before the storm surge arrives. The bridges throughout the island cannot withstand the storm surge and will become impassable.

All Levy County Public offices will be closed for business Tuesday and Wednesday. This closure includes the Court House and Judicial services.

11:35 a.m. Biden Approves Emergency Declaration

President Joe Biden has declared a State of Emergency in Florida due to the expected impacts of Idalia. The action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts in the counties of Alachua, Bay, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Columbia, DeSoto, Dixie, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, and Wakulla.

Florida Gateway College has announced campuses will close on Tuesday and Wednesday.

11:15 a.m. Storm Track Update

A Hurricane Warning and Storm Surge Warning are now in effect for North Central Florida. At 11 a.m., Tropical Storm Idalia is centered about 80 miles SSW of the western tip of Cuba. The storm continues to move to the north at around 8 miles per hour. This motion is expected to continue, bringing the storm into the southeastern Gulf later Monday night. Maximum winds are about 65 mph near the center. Strengthening is likely and Idalia is expected to become a major hurricane off the Florida west coast later on Tuesday.

The current forecast is for Idalia to approach our Gulf coast late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Residents can expect hurricane-force winds, heavy rain, coastal flooding of 7 to 11 feet, and the possibility of tornadoes.

Marion County Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. Officials recommend evacuations for people who live west of I-75 in a mobile home, RV, or other substandard housing. Shelters and sandbag locations are being opened.

10: 40 a.m. Levy County storm prep:

Levy County is expected to be one of the areas most impacted by Idalia. Emergency management officials are taking precautions ahead of the storm.

Shelters:

Special needs shelter will be open at the Bronson Elementary School; 400 Ishie Avenue Bronson, Florida at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday morning (8/29/23)

General population and pet-friendly shelter will be open at the Bronson Middle/High School; 351 Ishie Avenue Bronson, Florida at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday morning (8/29/23). Williston Middle High School shelter will be open once Bronson Middle High is near capacity.

Citizens with animals that need to be sheltered need to bring a crate, food, bottled water (1 gallon jug per animal) and any medications. Owners must provide Rabies vaccine certificate and proof of distemper parvo/ feline distemper vaccine. Levy County Animal Services will provide vaccines for addition $10.00 per vaccines. All animals will be sheltered at the Levy County Animal Control shelter if you cannot provide proof of vaccinations. Citizens who have pet questions should call (352) 486-5138

Closures:

Levy County Schools have been canceled on Tuesday (8/29/23) and Wednesday (8/30/23)

All county boat ramps will be closed at the end of business on Monday

The Cedar Key airport will be closed

10: 25 a.m. Alachua County offers sandbags:

Alachua County is offering sandbags for residents ahead of the storm. Sandbags will be distributed on Monday at Wayside Park 11855 NW US 441, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 10 bags are allowed per vehicle. At closure, sandbags, sand, and shovels will be available for self-serve. The location will be opened and staffed again on Tuesday from 8 a.m. until noon.

9 a.m. Gov. DeSantis Idalia Briefing

“The storm will become a hurricane today,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis during his 9:00 a.m. briefing. “This is going to be a major impact.”

Hurricane Watches are in effect from the National Weather Service along the coast between Sarasota County and Franklin County. The governor warns everyone on the Gulf Coast to be prepared for the storm.

A pre-landfall declaration has been submitted to the federal government ahead of the storm.

“There are going to be evacuation orders issued in all of these Gulf Coast counties in the A and B zones. All the barrier islands, places that are low-lying, you are going to be told to evacuate,” said DeSantis.

Citrus and Levy County schools are closed on Tuesday. Hernando County Schools closed on Monday.

5:00 a.m. Monday Storm Track Update

Idalia strengthens a little bit. Idalia has max winds of 65 mph and is moving north at about 7 mph. The National Hurricane Center is now forecasting Idalia to be major hurricane before landfall.

11:00 p.m. Storm Track Update

Idalia continues to strengthen in the western Caribbean just SW of the western tip of Cuba. Idalia remains stationary with winds increasing to 60 mph at its current position. A gradual turn toward the north then NNE is expected Monday as Idalia is forecast to intensify to a Cat 2 Hurricane with 110 mph winds. This is only one mph shy of a Cat 3 or Major Hurricane.

Hurricane and Storm Surge Watches remain in effect along the Gulf Coast of NCFL. Hurricane-force winds are likely along with a Storm Surge potential of 7-11 ft along the coast. Tropical Storm Winds could arrive within interior counties as early as Tuesday evening. Tornadoes and Flooding Rainfall will arrive in NCFL Tuesday evening, well before the center of Idalia.

5:00 p.m. Sunday Storm Track Update

Tropical Storm Idalia formed near Cozumel in the western Caribbean. As of 5 PM Sunday, August 27th, the NHC indicates that Idalia has maximum winds of 40 mph and is moving slowly to the ENE at 3 mph. The storm is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico Monday and strengthen into a hurricane. The forecast track brings Idalia N then NNE towards the North Central Florida, NCFL, Gulf Coast late Tuesday into Wednesday while possibly intensifying into a Cat 2 Hurricane with sustained winds of 100 mph or greater.

A Hurricane and Storm Surge Watch are now in effect along the Gulf Coast of NCFL. Hurricane-force winds in excess of 100 mph are possible along the coast with a Storm Surge potential of 7-11 ft. Interior portions of NCFL are expected to be impacted by Tornadoes, Tropical Storm Winds with Hurricane Gusts, and Flooding Rainfall from late Tuesday through Wednesday.

Now is the time to prepare, well before storm conditions arrive.

Stay tuned to WCJB TV20 Weather for all your storm information.

