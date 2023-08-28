As Idalia nears, Florida officials warn of ‘potentially widespread’ gas contamination

TAMPA, Fla. (AP/WCJB) — Florida officials are warning drivers of potential fuel contamination at dozens of gas stations on the Gulf Coast as residents brace for the landfall later this week of Tropical Storm Idalia.

On Monday, Idalia was near the coast of Cuba and on a potential track to come ashore as a hurricane in the southern U.S. in the coming days, the National Hurricane Center said.

The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said late Sunday that gasoline purchased after 10 a.m. Saturday at some Citgo-supplied stations had a strong likelihood of being contaminated with diesel fuel. Citgo identified 29 affected stations — sold at chains like 7-Eleven, BJ’s Wholesale and other convenience stores — in cities including Tampa, Fort Myers, Sarasota and more.

The contamination was caused by “human error,” the department said. In a Sunday statement, the Houston-headquartered Citgo cited a product routing issue at its Tampa terminal.

Those locations with potentially contaminated fuel have been notified and asked by Citgo to halt sales. Citgo is working to remove the contaminated fuel from all locations that may have it, the company said.

Using the contaminated fuel can damage the engines of vehicles or cause them to malfunction, state officials said. That is an even greater concern with so many residents potentially evacuating as Idalia approaches.

The Port of Tampa contamination is “happening right of the eve of the storm,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said at Sunday news conference. “If (consumers) filled up at any one of these stations, they probably don’t want to drive their car — because you’re going to have people potentially just stuck on the side of the road.”

Forecasters said they expected Idalia to become a hurricane on Tuesday in the Gulf of Mexico and then curve northeast toward Florida’s Gulf Coast. Idalia could approach Florida on Tuesday and Wednesday with winds of more than 111 mph (179 kph), the National Weather Service said — which would make it a Category 3 hurricane.

In addition to flood and power outage warnings, Florida emergency officials on Sunday also urged residents to keep their gas tanks at least half-full in case they need to evacuate.

“This will ensure you can evacuate tens of miles inland to a safe location should the need arise,” the Florida Division of Emergency Management said on social media.

Consumers who believe they may have bought contaminated gas at impacted locations are urged to contact the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services to file a complaint. They can also initiate a claim through Citgo’s Good Gas Guarantee program.

“Impacted stations have been asked to stop selling gas until the contaminated fuel is replaced and tanks are cleaned,” the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services wrote. “Once the stations are cleared or have completed a corrective action plan fuel will once again be safe for purchase.”

Citgo released the following list of affected Florida gas stations:

Big Dan’s Car Wash: 39522 US Highway 19 N., Tarpon Springs

7-Eleven: 3437 US Highway 19, Holiday

7-Eleven: 13411 Fish Hawk Boulevard, Lithia

7-Eleven: 4325 Lee Boulevard, Lehigh Acres

7-Eleven: 12750 South Cleveland Avenue, Fort Myers

7-Eleven: 290 Lakeland Park Road, Lakeland

7-Eleven: 720 Chiquita Boulevard, North Cape Coral

7-Eleven: 2604 Skyline Boulevard, Cape Coral

7-Eleven: 940 S Broad St., Brooksville

7-Eleven: 1626 Meadow Road, Lehigh Acres

7-Eleven: 2401 James Redman Parkway, Plant City

7-Eleven: 601 Pine Island Rd. S.W., Cape Coral

7-Eleven: 6050 Dean Dairy Road, Zephyrhills

7-Eleven: 714 Burnt Store Road, Cape Coral

BJ’s Wholesale: 1929 Pine Island Road N.E., Cape Coral

BJ’s Wholesale: 9372 Ben C Pratt Six Mile Cypress Pkwy., Fort Myers

BJ’s Wholesale: 13585 NE 86th Path, Lady Lakes

Handy Foods Store #86: 21321 Palm Beach Blvd., Alva

Handy Foods Store #87: 3205 Lee Blvd., Lehigh Acres

Superday CITGO: 1595 South McCall Road, Port Charlotte

Bolton One LLC: 15434 US Highway 19, Hudson

JHW #310 - DBA Avenue CITGO: 11867 N. Williams St., Dunellon

AL Prime - Daytona Beach: 1898 S. Clyde Morris Blvd., Daytona Beach

Quick & Easy Stop: 4529 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota

Palmers Easy Stop: 903 Cattleman Rd., Sarasota

Faulkenburg CITGO: 5320 Faulkenburg Road, Tampa

Choice Food & Gas: 310 N Central Ave., Umatilla

2K Express 5: 6202 N 40th St., Tampa

Perfection Station 5: 9931 N Florida Ave., Tampa

