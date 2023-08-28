The Latest on Tropical Storm Idalia

TROPICAL UPDATE
By WCJB TV20 WEATHER
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:25 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Monday 8/28/23 5:00 AM Update

Idalia strengthens a little bit. Idalia has max winds of 65 mph and is moving north at about 7 mph. The National Hurricane Center is now forecasting Idalia to be major hurricane before landfall.

Sunday 8/27/23 11:00 PM Update

Idalia continues to strengthen in the western Caribbean just SW of the western tip of Cuba. Idalia remains stationary with winds increasing to 60 mph at its current position. A gradual turn toward the north then NNE is expected Monday as Idalia is forecast to intensify to a Cat 2 Hurricane with 110 mph winds. This is only one mph shy of a Cat 3 or Major Hurricane.

Hurricane and Storm Surge Watches remain in effect along the Gulf Coast of NCFL. Hurricane-force winds are likely along with a Storm Surge potential of 7-11 ft along the coast. Tropical Storm Winds could arrive within interior counties as early as Tuesday evening. Tornadoes and Flooding Rainfall will arrive in NCFL Tuesday evening, well before the center of Idalia.

Sunday 8/27/23 5:00 PM Update

Tropical Storm Idalia formed near Cozumel in the western Caribbean. As of 5 PM Sunday, August 27th, the NHC indicates that Idalia has maximum winds of 40 mph and is moving slowly to the ENE at 3 mph. The storm is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico Monday and strengthen into a hurricane. The forecast track brings Idalia N then NNE towards the North Central Florida, NCFL, Gulf Coast late Tuesday into Wednesday while possibly intensifying into a Cat 2 Hurricane with sustained winds of 100 mph or greater.

A Hurricane and Storm Surge Watch are now in effect along the Gulf Coast of NCFL. Hurricane-force winds in excess of 100 mph are possible along the coast with a Storm Surge potential of 7-11 ft. Interior portions of NCFL are expected to be impacted by Tornadoes, Tropical Storm Winds with Hurricane Gusts, and Flooding Rainfall from late Tuesday through Wednesday.

Now is the time to prepare, well before storm conditions arrive.

Stay tuned to WCJB TV20 Weather for all your storm information.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
Ja’zier Myers, 20, charged with murder
Arrest made: Two dead one injured after early morning Gainesville shooting
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce

Latest News

TROPICAL UPDATE
IDALIA LATEST
A crash in Ocala killed two residents and injured a police officer.
Multiple crashes in Ocala kill two people and seriously injured a police officer
Beer, battle-axes and barbeque are usually pleasures enjoyed separately, but one Ocala business...
Ocala CEP highlights Crave
Beer, battle-axes and barbeque are usually pleasures enjoyed separately, but one Ocala business...
Ocala CEP highlights Crave
TV20s Ruelle Fludd has the stories we will be following this week in the Week Ahead.
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida