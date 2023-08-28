The Latest on Tropical Storm Idalia

Monday 8/28/23 5:00 AM Update

Idalia strengthens a little bit. Idalia has max winds of 65 mph and is moving north at about 7 mph. The National Hurricane Center is now forecasting Idalia to be major hurricane before landfall.

Sunday 8/27/23 11:00 PM Update

Idalia continues to strengthen in the western Caribbean just SW of the western tip of Cuba. Idalia remains stationary with winds increasing to 60 mph at its current position. A gradual turn toward the north then NNE is expected Monday as Idalia is forecast to intensify to a Cat 2 Hurricane with 110 mph winds. This is only one mph shy of a Cat 3 or Major Hurricane.

Hurricane and Storm Surge Watches remain in effect along the Gulf Coast of NCFL. Hurricane-force winds are likely along with a Storm Surge potential of 7-11 ft along the coast. Tropical Storm Winds could arrive within interior counties as early as Tuesday evening. Tornadoes and Flooding Rainfall will arrive in NCFL Tuesday evening, well before the center of Idalia.

Sunday 8/27/23 5:00 PM Update

Tropical Storm Idalia formed near Cozumel in the western Caribbean. As of 5 PM Sunday, August 27th, the NHC indicates that Idalia has maximum winds of 40 mph and is moving slowly to the ENE at 3 mph. The storm is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico Monday and strengthen into a hurricane. The forecast track brings Idalia N then NNE towards the North Central Florida, NCFL, Gulf Coast late Tuesday into Wednesday while possibly intensifying into a Cat 2 Hurricane with sustained winds of 100 mph or greater.

A Hurricane and Storm Surge Watch are now in effect along the Gulf Coast of NCFL. Hurricane-force winds in excess of 100 mph are possible along the coast with a Storm Surge potential of 7-11 ft. Interior portions of NCFL are expected to be impacted by Tornadoes, Tropical Storm Winds with Hurricane Gusts, and Flooding Rainfall from late Tuesday through Wednesday.

Now is the time to prepare, well before storm conditions arrive.

