Multiple crashes in Ocala kill two people and seriously injured a police officer
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two crashes in Ocala kill two residents and injure a police officer.
A pedestrian died after a crash at the intersection of South Pine Avenue and Southwest 17th Street on Saturday.
An oncoming driver, traveling east on Southwest 17th Street, sped through the intersection and struck a parked patrol vehicle and a pedestrian.
The pedestrian was taken to the hospital but later died due to their injuries.
The driver then fled the scene, prompting a police pursuit along Southeast Maricamp Road.
An OPD officer attempted to stop the vehicle near First Baptist of Ocala, but the driver collided head-on with the officer’s patrol car while the officer was inside.
Officials believe this crash was intentional.
The officer sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital.
The hit-and-run driver was also taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.
