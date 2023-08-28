Multiple crashes in Ocala kill two people and seriously injured a police officer

The driver then fled the scene, prompting a police pursuit along Southeast Maricamp Road.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 2:26 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Two crashes in Ocala kill two residents and injure a police officer.

A pedestrian died after a crash at the intersection of South Pine Avenue and Southwest 17th Street on Saturday.

An oncoming driver, traveling east on Southwest 17th Street, sped through the intersection and struck a parked patrol vehicle and a pedestrian.

The pedestrian was taken to the hospital but later died due to their injuries.

The driver then fled the scene, prompting a police pursuit along Southeast Maricamp Road.

An OPD officer attempted to stop the vehicle near First Baptist of Ocala, but the driver collided head-on with the officer’s patrol car while the officer was inside.

Officials believe this crash was intentional.

The officer sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

The hit-and-run driver was also taken to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.


