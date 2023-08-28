North Central Florida schools close due to Idalia
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many North Central Florida school districts aren’t taking any chances as Idalia barrels toward Florida’s Gulf Coast. School Closures are listed below.
Levy County
- The school district announced schools will close on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Marion County
- Marion County Public Schools will close on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Suwannee County
- Suwannee County School District will close on Tuesday and Wednesday
Colleges:
- Florida Gateway College will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday
