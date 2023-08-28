North Central Florida schools close due to Idalia

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many North Central Florida school districts aren’t taking any chances as Idalia barrels toward Florida’s Gulf Coast. School Closures are listed below.

Levy County

  • The school district announced schools will close on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Marion County

  • Marion County Public Schools will close on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Suwannee County

  • Suwannee County School District will close on Tuesday and Wednesday

Colleges:

  • Florida Gateway College will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday

