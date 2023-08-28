North Central Florida schools close due to Idalia

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Many North Central Florida school districts aren’t taking any chances as Idalia barrels toward Florida’s Gulf Coast. School Closures are listed below.

Levy County

The school district announced schools will close on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Marion County

Marion County Public Schools will close on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Suwannee County

Suwannee County School District will close on Tuesday and Wednesday

Colleges:

Florida Gateway College will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday

