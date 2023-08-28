Poll: High School Football Play of the Week

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Last Friday’s high school football action in North Central Florida produced some outstanding highlights. It’s up to you to choose the Play of the Week out of five nominees:

Click here to vote in the poll which closes at 4 p.m. on Thursday. The options are as follows:

BUCHHOLZ’S D.J. HICKS WITH THE WELL-TIMED CATCH FOR TD

WILLISTON’S TIMOTHY TAYLOR JR. WITH THE SCOOP AND SCORE

HAWTHORNE’S CALEB ROLLERSON AND HIS ACROBATIC TD CATCH

NEWBERRY’S LAWRENCE MCCLENDON FIGHTS FOR THE TD

DIXIE COUNTY’S KAMRON OZMENT STOPS THE FAKE PUNT ATTEMPT

