Poll: High School Football Play of the Week

The winner is announced on Thursday during the 6 pm sportscast
By WCJB Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Last Friday’s high school football action in North Central Florida produced some outstanding highlights. It’s up to you to choose the Play of the Week out of five nominees:

Click here to vote in the poll which closes at 4 p.m. on Thursday. The options are as follows:

  • BUCHHOLZ’S D.J. HICKS WITH THE WELL-TIMED CATCH FOR TD
  • WILLISTON’S TIMOTHY TAYLOR JR. WITH THE SCOOP AND SCORE
  • HAWTHORNE’S CALEB ROLLERSON AND HIS ACROBATIC TD CATCH
  • NEWBERRY’S LAWRENCE MCCLENDON FIGHTS FOR THE TD
  • DIXIE COUNTY’S KAMRON OZMENT STOPS THE FAKE PUNT ATTEMPT

