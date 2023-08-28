Poll: High School Football Play of the Week
The winner is announced on Thursday during the 6 pm sportscast
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:15 PM EST|Updated: Aug. 28, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Last Friday’s high school football action in North Central Florida produced some outstanding highlights. It’s up to you to choose the Play of the Week out of five nominees:
Click here to vote in the poll which closes at 4 p.m. on Thursday. The options are as follows:
- BUCHHOLZ’S D.J. HICKS WITH THE WELL-TIMED CATCH FOR TD
- WILLISTON’S TIMOTHY TAYLOR JR. WITH THE SCOOP AND SCORE
- HAWTHORNE’S CALEB ROLLERSON AND HIS ACROBATIC TD CATCH
- NEWBERRY’S LAWRENCE MCCLENDON FIGHTS FOR THE TD
- DIXIE COUNTY’S KAMRON OZMENT STOPS THE FAKE PUNT ATTEMPT
