Preparations underway in Dixie County as Idalia draws closer

DIXIE COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - As Idalia makes its way towards North Central Florida, preparations are underway in Dixie County, which is projected to be one of the areas most affected by the storm.

Mandy Lemmerman with Dixie County Fire Rescue is urging residents to take Idalia seriously and be prepared.

“Take every precaution possible,” said Lemmeman. “Leave if you can...Take it serious. This is definitely not a storm that we want anybody to just kind of shrug off.”

She says one of their biggest concerns is the risk of severe flooding.

“Right now with the current track,” said Lemmerman, “and this is all worst-case scenario on the current path, storm surge is a big one we’re looking at. We’re looking at seven to 11 feet just because of the full moon coming out and the high tides already.”

Ed Emerich--a Fanning Springs resident--said his preparations are just part of his routine.

“Well we’re cautious,” said Emerich. “We’re all aware of it, we all know what’s going on. Some people are stocking up. I’m getting water but this is just routine, this is what I do.”

Lemmerman says she wants people that are new to the area to understand the dangers.

“Really listen to the people that have lived here and been through storms before,” said Lemmerman. “They can tell you just how serious storm surge can be.”

“It’s time to get water,” said Emerich. “A little more motivation now to get it than later on. Fill up the gas tanks. Pay attention to the weather and the warnings and act accordingly.”

A general population shelter will be open at Dixie County High School beginning at 9 AM Tuesday.

“Bring small commodities like bedding and stuff like that,” said Lemmerman. “They’ll have snacks and minor stuff.”

Transport will be available to a special needs shelter in Bell, but registration is required.

Schools in Dixie County will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sandbags are available at the Dixie County Road Department just off US 19 and SE 309th street in Cross City and limited to 50 per household.

An information hotline is open and can be reached at 352-498-1464.

