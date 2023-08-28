Sandbag locations offered in North Central Florida ahead of Idalia

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - As Idalia approaches Florida’s Gulf Coast, some North Central Florida cities and counties are distributing sandbags to residents to protect their homes from possible flooding.

Alachua County

Monday: Sandbags will be distributed on Monday at Wayside Park 11855 NW US 441, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 10 bags are allowed per vehicle. At closure, sandbags, sand, and shovels will be available for self-serve.

Tuesday: Wayside Park will be opened and staffed again on Tuesday from 8 a.m. until noon.

Levy County

Sandbags are available operational at the following locations: Gulf Hammock Fire Station, Cedar Key Community Center, Rosewood Baptist Church, Yankeetown Water Plant, Inglis Municipal Building, Bronson Town Hall, Chiefland Maintenance Yard, Fowler’s Bluff Fire Station, Morriston Fire Station 11, Fanning Springs Fire Station, Empty lot across from the Williston Police Department

Marion County

The following sandbag locations will be open from 12:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, August 28, 2023, and from 7:00 a.m. until weather conditions prohibit operation on Tuesday, August 29, 2023. Please note that all sandbag locations are self-service and bags will be provided.

Belleview Sports Complex, 6501 SE 107th Street, Belleview FL

Dunnellon Public Works, 11924 Bostick Street, Dunnellon, FL

Ed Croskey Recreation Center, 1510 NW Fourth Street, Ocala, FL

Jervey Gantt Park, 2200 SE 36th Avenue, Ocala, FL

Martel Recycling Center, 296 SW 67th Avenue, Ocala, FL

Tuscawilla Park (Reilly Arts Center), 800 NE Sanchez Avenue, Ocala, FL

