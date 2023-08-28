Springs Lovers protest at FLDEP workshop meeting to protect Florida Springs

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Spring lovers from Santa Fe River, Sierra Club Florida, Florida Springs Council, and other organizations are protesting today to push for rules to be implemented in order to protect the springs.

Officials with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection are addressing some rules relating to the harmful use of groundwater withdrawals from the Florida springs at the OFS workshop meeting. In 2016, a law was passed requiring the department to adopt uniform rules for issuing permits that prevent groundwater withdrawals harmful to water resources.

However, spring activists said the department has failed to come up with substantial rules and abide by them leading to the overpumping of the springs.

Lead Organizer with Sierra Club Florida, Michael McGrath said enough is enough.

“The agency that’s charged with protecting our environment has a lack of responsibility to follow the law,” said McGrath. “We’re there to come out swinging for the springs and make it clear that we aren’t going to take anything less than things we know are needed for the restoration and also the health of our springs.”

Ryan Smart, the executive director of the Florida Springs Council shared what could happen to the springs if the department doesn’t take the issue seriously.

“We’ll see our springs and our rivers degrade more and more. We’ll lose habitat, we’ll have more algae growth, and we won’t have an environment for all of the critters and the fish that we care so much about.”

Smart said this protest will hold the FLDEP accountable for their lack of action and urgency for 7 years.

