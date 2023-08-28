Storm shelters prepare to open ahead of Idalia

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida emergency management agencies are announcing storm shelters as Idalia approaches Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Levy County

Special needs shelter will be open at the Bronson Elementary School ; 400 Ishie Avenue Bronson, Florida at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday

General population and pet-friendly shelter will be open at the Bronson Middle/High School; 351 Ishie Avenue Bronson, Florida at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. Williston Middle High School shelter, 350 Robert Philpot Wy, Williston, will be open once the first shelter is near capacity.

Levy County Emergency Management officials say citizens with animals that need to be sheltered need to bring a crate, food, bottled water (1-gallon jug per animal), and any medications. Owners must provide a Rabies vaccine certificate and proof of distemper parvo/ feline distemper vaccine. Levy County Animal Services will provide vaccines for an additional $10.00 per vaccine. All animals will be sheltered at the Levy County Animal Control shelter if you cannot provide proof of vaccinations. Citizens who have pet questions should call (352) 486-5138.

Marion County

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management recommends evacuation to citizens west of Interstate 75 who live in a mobile home, RV, or other substandard housing.

Special Needs Shelter will open on Monday at 5:00 p.m. West Port High School , 3733 SW 80th Ave, Ocala, FL 34481

General Population Shelters will open Tuesday at 8 a.m. and are as follows: Forest High School , 5000 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala, FL, Horizon Academy , 365 Marion Oaks Drive, Ocala, FL, North Marion Middle School , 2085 W Highway 329, Citra, FL

Pet-friendly General Population Shelters will open Tuesday at 8 a.m. and are as follows: Lake Weir High School, 10351 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala, FL, Vanguard High School, 7 NW 28th Street, Ocala, FL

