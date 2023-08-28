Storm shelters prepare to open ahead of Idalia

In this Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, 9:41 am ET satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and...
In this Monday, Aug. 28, 2023, 9:41 am ET satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, Tropical Storm Idalia moves between Mexico's Yucatan peninsula, left, and Cuba, right. Idalia intensified early Monday and was expected to become a major hurricane before it reaches Florida's Gulf coast, according to the National Hurricane Center. (NOAA via AP)(AP)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida emergency management agencies are announcing storm shelters as Idalia approaches Florida’s Gulf Coast.

STORM UPDATES: Idalia Live Blog

Levy County

  • Special needs shelter will be open at the Bronson Elementary School; 400 Ishie Avenue Bronson, Florida at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday
  • General population and pet-friendly shelter will be open at the Bronson Middle/High School; 351 Ishie Avenue Bronson, Florida at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. Williston Middle High School shelter, 350 Robert Philpot Wy, Williston, will be open once the first shelter is near capacity.

Levy County Emergency Management officials say citizens with animals that need to be sheltered need to bring a crate, food, bottled water (1-gallon jug per animal), and any medications. Owners must provide a Rabies vaccine certificate and proof of distemper parvo/ feline distemper vaccine. Levy County Animal Services will provide vaccines for an additional $10.00 per vaccine. All animals will be sheltered at the Levy County Animal Control shelter if you cannot provide proof of vaccinations. Citizens who have pet questions should call (352) 486-5138.

Marion County

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management recommends evacuation to citizens west of Interstate 75 who live in a mobile home, RV, or other substandard housing.

  • Special Needs Shelter will open on Monday at 5:00 p.m. West Port High School, 3733 SW 80th Ave, Ocala, FL 34481
  • General Population Shelters will open Tuesday at 8 a.m. and are as follows: Forest High School, 5000 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala, FL, Horizon Academy, 365 Marion Oaks Drive, Ocala, FL, North Marion Middle School, 2085 W Highway 329, Citra, FL
  • Pet-friendly General Population Shelters will open Tuesday at 8 a.m. and are as follows: Lake Weir High School, 10351 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala, FL, Vanguard High School, 7 NW 28th Street, Ocala, FL

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
Ja’zier Myers, 20, charged with murder
Arrest made: Two dead one injured after early morning Gainesville shooting
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce

Latest News

A crash in Ocala killed two residents and injured a police officer.
OPD officer out of ICU following deadly crash
Sandbags (gfx)
Sandbag locations offered in North Central Florida ahead of Idalia
Classes Canceled (gfx)
North Central Florida schools close due to Idalia
TROPICAL UPDATE
Idalia Live Blog: Hurricane, Storm Surge Warnings in effect for North Central Florida
One activist said this protest will hold the FLDEP accountable for their lack of action and...
Springs Lovers protest at FLDEP workshop meeting to protect Florida Springs