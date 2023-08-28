Trump arraignment set in Georgia election case

Trump surrendered at an Atlanta jail on charges he conspired to overturn his election loss. (CNN, POOL, FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By Tim Darnell and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WANF/Gray News) - Former President Donald Trump will be arraigned Sept. 6, along with several of the remaining 18 co-defendants, WANF reports.

Trump’s arraignment is set for 9:30 a.m., with other arraignments following in 15-minute increments:

  • Donald Trump: 9:30 a.m.
  • Rudy Giuliani - 9:45 a.m.
  • John Eastman - 10 a.m.
  • Sidney Powell - 10:15 a.m.
  • Mark Meadows - 10:30 a.m.
  • Cathleen Latham - 10:45.am.
  • Scott Hall - 11 a.m.
  • Harrison Floyd - 11:15 a.m.
  • Jeffery Clark - 1 p.m.
  • Stephen Cliffgard Lee - 1:15 p.m.
  • Jenna Ellis - 1:30 p.m.
  • Shawn Still - 1:45 p.m.
  • Scott Hall - 2 p.m.
  • David Shafer - 2:15 p.m.
  • Michael Roman - 2:30 p.m.
  • Robery Cheely - 2:45 p.m.
  • Missy Hampton - 3 p.m.

At this hearing, Trump and his lawyers are expected to hear his charges and will be able to enter a plea.

This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald Trump on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, after he surrendered and was booked at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta.(Fulton County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Trump faces 13 felony charges, including violation of the Georgia Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act.

Trump surrendered last week at the Fulton County Jail after being indicted the week before by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on charges he and 18 allies conspired to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
Ja’zier Myers, 20, charged with murder
Arrest made: Two dead one injured after early morning Gainesville shooting
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce

Latest News

Someone broke a window close to where a child was sleeping, the man who lives at the home said.
Hate crime investigation opened after home, vehicles vandalized in Alabama
A crash in Ocala killed two residents and injured a police officer.
OPD officer out of ICU following deadly crash
Sandbags (gfx)
Sandbag locations offered in North Central Florida ahead of Idalia
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks during a rally, July 7, 2023, in Council Bluffs,...
Judge sets trial date for Trump in federal case accusing him of plotting to overturn results of 2020 election
Classes Canceled (gfx)
North Central Florida schools close due to Idalia