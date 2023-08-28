TV20 YOUR MONEY: Shopping online for a new vehicle

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20′s Kristin Chase sat down with the General Manager of I-75 Toyota in Lake City, Ashley Carter.

Carter said browsing online for a vehicle is smarter than at the dealership.

Virtual dealerships show all the cars and descriptions they have, allowing dealers to be more transparent with the customer.

If you are in the market for a new vehicle and want to reach I-75 Toyota, visit their website or call (386) 603-9056.

