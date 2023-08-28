UF soccer wins 8-0 over Stetson

It is the seventh time – and first since 2017 - UF has opened a season unbeaten through the opening four matches.
The Gators shuts out the Hatters
The Gators shuts out the Hatters(Florida Gators)
By Taylor Burr
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 12:33 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gator soccer team plays Stetson.

Early in the first half, Florida up early, Megan Hinnenkamp on a breakaway, she dribbles into penalty box, shoots to the left corner and scores. The freshman’s second of the day. Florida up 2-0.

In the second Nejeri Butts with a beautiful cross, right to the middle, Lena Bailey, who puts it in the back of the net, Gators up 5-0.

Julianne Leskauskas, has a nice touch, shot to the right corner, Florida up 6-0. Late in the second, nice cross to the middle, empty net, Maddy Rhodes is right there to tap it in.

Gators dominate from start to finish beating the Hatters 8-0.

" I am really happy about it, but the thing I am most proud of is another clean sheet, we have worked really hard on that and sometimes you can get a little causal in these games and have mental lapses but I thought we were really solid maybe still only allowed one shot on goal the whole 90 minutes so really proud of that and obviously being able to put a bunch in the back of the net, we were disappointed with Miami but we thought we created chances to win that game so it was nice to see the response tonight,” said UF Head Soccer Coach, Samantha Bohon.

