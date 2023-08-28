The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - City commissioners in Alachua are raising the price for water and wastewater services for residents. The rates are increasing by 7% for water and 5% for waste water. The second and final reading for the ordinance on this change is Monday evening at 6 p.m.

There’s a renaming set for a spot of Norman Hall at the University of Florida’s College of Education on Tuesday evening. The plaza will be dedicated to Ada Rosenson Dorfeld, one of the first women to attend UF as an undergraduate and graduate student.

The Hippodrome in Gainesville celebrates a re-opening Wednesday afternoon at 4:30. Renovations started in May and include upgraded restrooms, a new movie screen and new theatre seats.

People across North Central Florida are recognizing International Overdose Awareness day on Thursday evening. There’s a gathering in the parking lot of UF’s psychiatric hospital at 6:30. Dixie County anti-drug coalition also has an event at the courthouse at 7:30.

