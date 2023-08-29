BCFR battled a fire in Starke

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Fire Rescue crews made what they call an “Aggressive attack,” on a fire that injured one first responder.

Officials say a shed caught fire on NE 20th Lane in Starke around 5 p.m. on August 28th.

They say they were able to contain the fire to the shed and it didn’t spread to the house nearby.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

TRENDING: Emergency contact lines open ahead of storms in North Central Florida

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.