Cedar Key residents brace for Hurricane Idalia

Hurricane Idalia is expected to make landfall in North Central Florida tomorrow morning.
Hurricane Idalia is expected to make landfall in North Central Florida tomorrow morning.
By Alexus Goings
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) -People in Levy County are bracing for the impact of Hurricane Idalia after officials call for a mandatory evacuation. Hurricane Idalia is expected to make landfall in North Central Florida tomorrow morning.

A good number of homes and businesses are boarded up and many people are still doing so while it’s still dry.

Many residents said they are staying put and will ride out the storm. However, Janae Huffman, who moved to Cedar Key from Texas a month ago, said she’s not taking any chances.

“I understand that local people have lived through things like this. For us being new, it just made us nervous and ready to go so we are heading out.”

Governor Ron Desantis held a press conference yesterday in Levy County and said there’s a possibility of the storm surge reaching up to 12 feet.

“We’ve boarded up all the windows and doors and brought everything inside. We are taking the things that are valuable to us and that we don’t want to lose, that’s what we’ve done,” said Huffman.

Levy County officials opened up a general population shelter at Bronson Middle-High School and a special needs shelter at Bronson Elementary.

