Crash in Alachua County kills a motorcyclist
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 5:29 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A motorcyclist is dead after being hit on Interstate 75 in Alachua County.
According to FHP, a sedan traveling north on I-75 struck a motorcycle just after midnight Tuesday.
The motorcyclist was ejected onto the roadway and the bike became trapped under the sedan.
The car traveled about 1,500 feet before coming to a stop on the east shoulder.
The semi-truck traveling behind the sedan struck road debris from the crash.
All lanes on I-75 northbound near mile market 387 are closed as of now.
