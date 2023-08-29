Crash in Alachua County kills a motorcyclist

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A motorcyclist is dead after being hit on Interstate 75 in Alachua County.

According to FHP, a sedan traveling north on I-75 struck a motorcycle just after midnight Tuesday.

The motorcyclist was ejected onto the roadway and the bike became trapped under the sedan.

The car traveled about 1,500 feet before coming to a stop on the east shoulder.

The semi-truck traveling behind the sedan struck road debris from the crash.

All lanes on I-75 northbound near mile market 387 are closed as of now.

