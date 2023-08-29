Emergency contact lines open ahead of storms in North Central Florida

Several counties have released emergency phone lines for any residents with questions about the storm.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several North Central Florida counties have released emergency phone lines for residents to call with questions about the storm.

Some numbers are available 24/7, while others aren’t.

  • Alachua County: 311, or 352-264-6557
  • Dixie County: 352-498-1464
  • Levy County: 352-486-5155
  • Marion County: 352-369-7500
  • Putnam County: 386-329-1904

STORM COVERAGE: Read more Idalia updates on our Idalia Live Blog.

