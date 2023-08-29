Emergency contact lines open ahead of storms in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several North Central Florida counties have released emergency phone lines for residents to call with questions about the storm.
Some numbers are available 24/7, while others aren’t.
- Alachua County: 311, or 352-264-6557
- Dixie County: 352-498-1464
- Levy County: 352-486-5155
- Marion County: 352-369-7500
- Putnam County: 386-329-1904
