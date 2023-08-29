Evacuations ordered ahead of Idalia, shelters open in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - North Central Florida emergency management agencies are announcing storm shelters as Idalia approaches Florida’s Gulf Coast.

Alachua County

Alachua County has opened three emergency shelters ahead of the hurricane. One for special needs individuals and two for pet-friendly general population shelters.

General Population:

General population shelters do not provide cots or beds. Bring any needed bedding. When packing to go to a shelter, please bring special dietary foods, baby food, diapers (and other child necessities), prescription medications, and a small cooler of ice if refrigeration is needed, as the shelter cannot be responsible for your medications. Also, bring spare clothing, personal care items (hygiene, toiletries, etc.), spare eyeglasses/contacts, and identification.

The Martin Luther King Jr. Multipurpose Center, 1028 N.E. 14th Street, Gainesville



The Easton-Newberry Sports Complex, 24880 N.W. 16th Avenue, Newberry



Special Needs:

Special needs shelters provide one cot per patient. Caregivers are asked to bring any needed bedding in case cots are unavailable. When packing to go to a shelter, please bring special dietary foods and any prescription medications. Also, bring spare clothing, personal care items (hygiene, toiletries, etc.), spare eyeglasses/contacts, and identification.

Alachua County Senior Recreation Center, 5701 N.W. 34th Boulevard, Gainesville Those needing more information about the special needs shelter should call 352-955-2575. Those needing transportation to the special needs shelter should call as soon as possible.

Bradford County

Bradford County Sheriff’s officials announced that general population, special needs and pet shelters will be opening Tuesday at 4 p.m.

General Population: Bradford County Fairgrounds, 2300 North Temple Avenue, Starke, FL 32091

Columbia County

Columbia County shelters open Tuesday at 6 p.m.

General Population: Fort White High School, 17828 Southwest SR 47 Fort White, FL 32038

General Population: Richardson Community Center, 255 Northeast Coach Anders Lane, Lake City, FL 32055

General Population: Westside Community Center, 431 Southwest Birley Avenue, Lake City, FL 32024

General Population: Winfield Community Center, 1324 Northwest Winfield Street, Lake City, FL 32055

Special Needs (medically necessary): Westside Elementary School, 1956 Southwest County Road 252-B, Lake City, FL 32024

Dixie County

General Population Shelter will open on Tuesday, August 29th at 9 a.m. EST, located at the Dixie County High School. That address is 17924 SE HWY 19, Cross City. The Red Cross will be on hand at the shelter to provide cots, minor snacks, and drinks, however, if you plan on staying at the shelter, bring your own bedding, clothing, and small commodities.

The Special Needs Shelter will be located at the Bell Middle/High School located at 930 South Main Street, Bell. You will have to pre-register for the special needs shelter prior to arriving by contacting the Dixie County Health Department. That shelter will open at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, August 29th.

Levy County

A mandatory has been ordered for Levy County residents and visitors in the coastal areas of Levy County. This includes, but is not limited to Cedar Key, Yankeetown, Fowlers Bluff, Fanning Springs, and any other area that is prone to storm surge.

Emergency management officials ask residents to begin preparations for evacuations as soon as possible and be completed by 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

Residents and visitors of Cedar Key need to be off the island before the storm surge arrives. The bridges throughout the island cannot withstand the storm surge and will become impassable.

Special needs shelter will be open at the Bronson Elementary School ; 400 Ishie Avenue Bronson, Florida at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday

General population and pet-friendly shelter will be open at the Bronson Middle/High School; 351 Ishie Avenue Bronson, Florida at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. Williston Middle High School shelter, 350 Robert Philpot Wy, Williston, will be open once the first shelter is near capacity.

Levy County Emergency Management officials say citizens with animals that need to be sheltered need to bring a crate, food, bottled water (1-gallon jug per animal), and any medications. Owners must provide a Rabies vaccine certificate and proof of distemper parvo/ feline distemper vaccine. Levy County Animal Services will provide vaccines for an additional $10.00 per vaccine. All animals will be sheltered at the Levy County Animal Control shelter if you cannot provide proof of vaccinations. Citizens who have pet questions should call (352) 486-5138.

Marion County

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management recommends evacuation to citizens west of Interstate 75 who live in a mobile home, RV, or other substandard housing.

Special Needs Shelter will open on Monday at 5:00 p.m. West Port High School , 3733 SW 80th Ave, Ocala, FL 34481

General Population Shelters will open Tuesday at 8 a.m. and are as follows: Forest High School , 5000 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala, FL, Horizon Academy , 365 Marion Oaks Drive, Ocala, FL, North Marion Middle School , 2085 W Highway 329, Citra, FL

Pet-friendly General Population Shelters will open Tuesday at 8 a.m. and are as follows: Lake Weir High School, 10351 SE Maricamp Road, Ocala, FL, Vanguard High School, 7 NW 28th Street, Ocala, FL

Suwannee County

Due to the approach of Tropical Storm Idalia, which is forecast to intensify into a major Category 3 hurricane before making landfall, Sheriff Sam St John, through the Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office - Division of Emergency Management, has issued a mandatory evacuation order for all residents living in mobile homes, travel trailers, and structurally compromised housing for the entire county.

There is currently the potential for areas along the Suwannee River in the Southern portion of Suwannee County to experience sustained Category 3 force winds (111-129 mph).

All of Suwannee County can expect to experience sustained Category 1 force winds (74-95 mph), with higher gusts, and some areas may experience sustained Category 2 (96-110 mph) winds, dependent upon the storm’s exact track.

Mandatory evacuations also apply to those living in low-lying and flood-prone areas or structures that have previously flooded during heavy rains. The mandatory evacuations will go into effect on Tuesday, August 28, 2023 at 12 PM. The following shelters will be open beginning on Tuesday, August 28, 2023 at 12 PM:

General Population / Pet Friendly: Suwannee Pineview Elementary School , 1748 Ohio Avenue South, Live Oak, FL 32064

General Population: Branford Elementary School 26801 SR 247 Branford, FL 32008

Special Needs (medically necessary): Suwannee Springcrest Elementary School 1419 Walker Street SW Live Oak, FL 32064

