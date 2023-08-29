Florida Museum moves catches butterflies to bring them to safety ahead of Idalia

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Even the smallest residents of North Central Florida are preparing for Hurricane Idalia which is expected to make landfall on Wednesday. The Florida Museum of Natural History is taking care to protect its living butterfly exhibit.

As the UF campus is closing down now in preparation for Idalia, museum staff are rounding up more than 100 butterflies. The insects must be emptied out of the Butterfly Rainforest to prevent them from possibly escaping.

The butterflies will be stored in a secure, windowless location inside the building during the storm. They will have Gatorade and bananas to keep them fed until staff can return.

“The butterflies themselves would probably be fine because they’re from tropical locations and they know how to manage their lives during storms,” said Darcie MacMahon, exhibit director. “The risk for us is that they are exotic species and we don’t want any chance of them escaping into the wild.”

Other wildlife in the exhibit such as fish and turtles will remain inside and be safe during the storm.

UF buildings will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. Staff are hoping to return the butterflies to the rainforest on Thursday.

