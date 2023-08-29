LCPD: Arrest made in death of 12-year-old girl, more to follow

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Police Department has arrested a teenager for the death of a 12-year-old girl. Officers say additional arrests are expected.

Officers say Jatarious Rashad Fluellen, 14, was arrested and charged with the murder of Mariah Smith, 12.

Last Thursday night, Mariah was sitting on a couch in her home on Northwest Long Street when shots were fired into the building, striking her.

Officers ask anyone having information about the shooting to contact the Lake City Police Department at (386) 752-4343 and speak with Investigator Sapp.

A child was killed in Lake City after shots were fired into a home on Thursday night.

