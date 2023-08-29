LCPD: Arrest made in death of 12-year-old girl, more to follow

A 14-year-old is charged with murder after a 12-year-old girl was shot while sitting on her couch
Jatarious Rashad Fluellen, a 14-year-old, was arrested and charged with murder.
Jatarious Rashad Fluellen, a 14-year-old, was arrested and charged with murder.(LCPD, WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City Police Department has arrested a teenager for the death of a 12-year-old girl. Officers say additional arrests are expected.

Officers say Jatarious Rashad Fluellen, 14, was arrested and charged with the murder of Mariah Smith, 12.

Last Thursday night, Mariah was sitting on a couch in her home on Northwest Long Street when shots were fired into the building, striking her.

Officers ask anyone having information about the shooting to contact the Lake City Police Department at (386) 752-4343 and speak with Investigator Sapp.

RELATED: ‘It’s uncalled for’: Residents react to Lake City shooting, killing 12-year-old girl

A child was killed in Lake City after shots were fired into a home on Thursday night.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
Ja’zier Myers, 20, charged with murder
Arrest made: Two dead one injured after early morning Gainesville shooting
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce

Latest News

Hurricane Evacuation Route
Evacuations ordered ahead of Idalia, shelters open in North Central Florida
Idalia becomes a hurricane
Idalia Live Blog: Idalia has become a hurricane
Idalia becomes a hurricane
Idalia Live Blog: Idalia has become a hurricane
Idalia becomes a hurricane
Idalia Live Blog: Gov. DeSantis, EOC officials warn of deadly storm surge