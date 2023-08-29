NCFL leaders declare state of emergency

City and county leaders across North Central Florida are declaring a state of emergency ahead of Idalia.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - City and county leaders across North Central Florida are declaring a state of emergency ahead of Idalia.

High Springs’ Fire Chief Bruce Gillingham told city commissioners about the services that would be suspended until the storm passes.

Self-serve sandbag locations open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. August 29th.

“Federal resources have already opened up. They’ve requested if we wanted any further water for the general population. We are on the list of general population. So we will be opening up at least one pod site which is the civic center park,” said Bruce Gillingham.

Gillingham is also advising High Springs residents to remove all yard signs to avoid any flying debris.

TRENDING: Emergency contact lines open ahead of storms in North Central Florida

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
Ja’zier Myers, 20, charged with murder
Arrest made: Two dead one injured after early morning Gainesville shooting
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce

Latest News

BCFR officials contained a fire on NE 20th Lane in Starke.
BCFR battled a fire in Starke
BCFR officials contained a fire on NE 20th Lane in Starke.
BCFR battled a fire in Starke
City and county leaders across North Central Florida are declaring a state of emergency ahead...
NCFL leaders declare state of emergency
Several counties have released emergency phone lines for any residents with questions about the...
Emergency contact lines open ahead of storms in North Central Florida