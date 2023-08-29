NCFL leaders declare state of emergency

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - City and county leaders across North Central Florida are declaring a state of emergency ahead of Idalia.

High Springs’ Fire Chief Bruce Gillingham told city commissioners about the services that would be suspended until the storm passes.

Self-serve sandbag locations open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. August 29th.

“Federal resources have already opened up. They’ve requested if we wanted any further water for the general population. We are on the list of general population. So we will be opening up at least one pod site which is the civic center park,” said Bruce Gillingham.

Gillingham is also advising High Springs residents to remove all yard signs to avoid any flying debris.

