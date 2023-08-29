NCFL residents prepare for Hurricane Idalia

People visited gas pumps, grocery stores, and sandbag stations.
By Kristin Chase
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:40 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - “It’s just one of those things growing up in Florida that you need to make sure you’re prepared,” said resident, David Velez.

That preparation looks like many different things for residents around NCFL, whether it’s at the gas pumps, grocery stores, or sandbag stations.

Over in Alachua, the line has been long at the sandbag stations at Wayside Park for the past two days but one leader says people have been calm and efficient. “It used to be a 30-45 minute wait and now we have it down to a 10-15 minute wait,” said Mark Robinson.

Overall, people said their peers need to take Idalia seriously because you never know the impact a Florida hurricane can have.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
Ja’zier Myers, 20, charged with murder
Arrest made: Two dead one injured after early morning Gainesville shooting
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Hurricane Idalia
Idalia Live Blog: NCFL in the path of the hurricane

Latest News

Hurricane Idalia is expected to make landfall in North Central Florida tomorrow morning.
Cedar Key residents brace for Hurricane Idalia
People visited gas pumps, grocery stores, and sandbag stations.
NCFL residents prepare for Hurricane Idalia
Hurricane Idalia
Idalia Live Blog: NCFL in the path of the hurricane
In Lake City, Gov. Ron DeSantis emphasized Hurricane Idalia will impact inland counties, such...
Gov. Ron DeSantis was joined by public safety officials in Columbia County ahead of Hurricane Idalia