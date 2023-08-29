NCFL residents prepare for Hurricane Idalia

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - “It’s just one of those things growing up in Florida that you need to make sure you’re prepared,” said resident, David Velez.

That preparation looks like many different things for residents around NCFL, whether it’s at the gas pumps, grocery stores, or sandbag stations.

Over in Alachua, the line has been long at the sandbag stations at Wayside Park for the past two days but one leader says people have been calm and efficient. “It used to be a 30-45 minute wait and now we have it down to a 10-15 minute wait,” said Mark Robinson.

Overall, people said their peers need to take Idalia seriously because you never know the impact a Florida hurricane can have.

