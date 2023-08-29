Uber offers free round-trip rides to Florida shelters for Hurricane Idalia

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Uber offers free round-trip rides to shelter locations in certain counties to prepare for Hurricane Idalia.

The counties available include Alachua, Citrus, Dixie, Marion, Union, Lake, Nassau, Orange, Pasco, Polk, Sarasota, Sumter, Volusia, Manatee, Lee, Hillsborough, and Hernando.

The trips can be up to $35 each way, to and from a state-approved evacuation shelter.

To order a ride, open your Uber app and enter the promo code IDALIARELIEF in your account wallet. The code must be applied to your wallet before requesting a ride in order for the discount to apply correctly.

The offer is valid for up to two trips per rider, and the discount does not apply to tips for the drivers.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.