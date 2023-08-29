Utility trucks stage in Lake City ahead of Hurricane Idalia

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis stopped in Lake City just hours before Hurricane Idalia is expected to impact the state. Utility trucks are being staged in the “Gateway to Florida” to respond once the storm passes.

The governor urged Floridians in inland counties such as Columbia County to take this storm very seriously.

He told citizens that if they are on the projected path, they should expect to lose power. The state has prepared tens of thousands of linemen. Some of which are staged at the fairgrounds in Lake City.

“You should prepare to have some time without power if you’re somebody that’s in the path of the storm,” the governor said. “By the path, it doesn’t mean just in the cone, because there’s going to be impacts that are going to be outside of whatever the National Hurricane Center says is the path of the storm.”

In Columbia County, the four general population shelters are Fort White High School, Winfield Community Center, Richardson Community Center, and Westside Community Center.

A special needs shelter is open at Westside Elementary School.

In Lake City, Gov. Ron DeSantis emphasized Hurricane Idalia will impact inland counties, such as Columbia County as well as coastal communities.

