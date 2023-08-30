Dixie County goes into cleanup mode after Hurricane Idalia
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The clean-up ahead is going to be lengthy for residents of Dixie County after Hurricane Idalia moved through the area on Wednesday morning.
Emergency crews are working to clean up the many trees that have fallen around the county. Emergency management officials say that they were flooded with calls.
It was a long morning for residents sheltering from the storm. Dangerous conditions reached a peak between 7:30 and 9:30 a.m. in the morning.
