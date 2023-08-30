Dixie County goes into cleanup mode after Hurricane Idalia

The clean-up ahead is going to be lengthy for residents of Dixie County after Hurricane Idalia moved through the area on Wednesday morning
By Camron Lunn
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:17 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The clean-up ahead is going to be lengthy for residents of Dixie County after Hurricane Idalia moved through the area on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews are working to clean up the many trees that have fallen around the county. Emergency management officials say that they were flooded with calls.

TRENDING: Q&A: Steinhatchee Marina owner rides out the storm

It was a long morning for residents sheltering from the storm. Dangerous conditions reached a peak between 7:30 and 9:30 a.m. in the morning.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WCJB TV20 Forecast
Idalia Live Blog: 250K residents without power in Florida after hurricane
Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce

Latest News

The clean-up ahead is going to be lengthy for residents of Dixie County after Hurricane Idalia...
Dixie County goes into cleanup mode after Hurricane Idalia
Hurricane Idalia causes flooding in Cedar Key
North Central Florida residents share impacts of Hurricane Idalia
While Hurricane Idalia’s westward drift spared North Central Florida the worst of the storm,...
North Central Florida residents share impacts of Hurricane Idalia
UF sign
North Central Florida schools to reopen after Idalia closures due to Idalia