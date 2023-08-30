Gainesville man driving during Idalia dies in crash

Heavy rain from the hurricane contributed to a deadly crash in Gainesville
Fatal crash (gfx)
Fatal crash (gfx)(MGN)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:20 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Gainesville was killed in a crash on Wednesday morning due to extremely rainy conditions as Idalia moved through the area.

According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, a 59-year-old man was driving on State Road 20 around 6 a.m. The man was driving in “extremely rainy conditions.”

Near Southeast 60th Terrace, the driver veered into a ditch and then crashed into a tree.

Fire rescue crews declared the driver dead at the scene.

