Idalia Live Blog: Upgraded to Cat 4 Hurricane

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20 is tracking Idalia as the storm moves towards the Florida coast. Forecasters expect the storm to impact North Central Florida this week.

5: 00 a.m. Idalia Reaches Cat 4

The latest update from the National Weather Service reports Hurricane Idalia has reached Category 4. The hurricane is just offshore of Cedar Key and is expected to make landfall in Taylor County around 8 a.m.

4:30 a.m. Power Outages Reported in Florida

The effects of Hurricane Idalia are starting to impact the state of Florida. 48,000 power outages are reported across the state, many of which are in Central Florida and the Florida Panhandle. Conditions are expected to rapidly worsen, increasing the number of outages in North Central Florida.

Information about regional utilities including reporting phone numbers: Is your power out? NCFL utility power outage reporting numbers, maps.

2:00 a.m. BREAKING: Idalia has become a Major Hurricane

Hurricane Idalia is now a Major Hurricane. Idalia is a Category 3 hurricane with max sustained winds of 120 mph. Idalia is located about 100 miles southwest of Cedar Key.

Idalia is forecast to further strengthen, possibly into a Category 4 with 130 mph winds before arriving approaching Taylor County coastline by 6-8 a.m.

A storm surge of 10-15 feet is still expected along the gulf coast as Idalia approaches overnight and early Wednesday.

Interior portions of North Central Florida will experience tropical storm force winds and gusts to hurricane strength.

A tornado watch is now in effect until 6 a.m. for areas of North Central Florida along and west of I-75.

1:30 a.m. Steinhatchee Live Camera

We have a a free to use camera that is a live from Roy’s Restaurant in Steinhatchee. To view the live camera, click on the link below.

1:00 a.m. Idalia update

At 1 a.m., Idalia is still a strong Category 2 hurricane will max winds of 110 mph. Idalia’s moving north at 16 mph.

The next advisory will be at 2 a.m. and The National Hurricane Center will put out a revised track at 5 a.m.

12:40 a.m. Cedar Key Live Camera

We have a a free to use camera that is a live from the 83 West & 29 North restaurant in Cedar Key. This is a popular restaurant in the area. To view the live camera, click on the link below

11:00 p.m. Idalia update

At 11 p.m. Idalia has maxed sustained winds of 110 mph. It is moving North at 18 mph. The National Hurricane Center expects Idalia to be a Category 4 hurricane prior to landfall.

The NHC is also now calling for a 12-to-16 feet of storm surge in some spots.

Idalia should approach the coast line near Taylor and Dixie counties between 6 and 8 a.m.

10:00 p.m. Idalia likely to become a major hurricane very soon

At 10 p.m., Idalia was located about 150 miles southwest of Tampa with winds of 110mph, making the storm a high-end Category 2 hurricane.

Idalia is forecast to strengthen to a major Category 3 hurricane before arriving and approaching Dixie/Taylor County coastlines by 6-8 a.m.

A storm surge of 10-to-15 feet is still expected along the gulf coast as Idalia approaches overnight and early Wednesday.

A tornado watch is now in effect until 6 a.m. for areas of North County Florida along and West of *-75.

9:45 p.m. Multiple counties issue tornado watches

Multiple North Florida counties issue tornado watches ahead of Hurricane Idalia making landfall.

Alachua, Dixie, Citrus, Gilchrist, Marion, Sumter, Lafayette, and Levy counties issued these watches around 9:30 this evening, and are in effect until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials within these areas say to be alert and prepared to act quickly in relocating to your safe location if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching.

8 p.m. Idalia Storm Track Update

Idalia continues to strengthen in the Gulf of Mexico and is likely to become a major hurricane soon.

At 8 p.m., Idalia was located about 155 miles southwest of Tampa with winds of 105mph, making the storm a high-end Category 2 hurricane.

Idalia is forecast to strengthen to a major Category 3 hurricane before arriving along the Dixie/Taylor County coastline by early morning between 6-8 a.m. depending on the storm’s forward speed.

A storm surge of 10-to-15 feet is anticipated along the gulf coast as Idalia approaches overnight and early Wednesday.

Evacuate if you are advised to do so, and stay safe through the storm.

5 p.m. Idalia Storm Track Update

Hurricane Idalia has been upgraded to a Category 2 storm. Life-threatening storm surge and hurricane conditions are expected along the Gulf Coast of Florida.

The pressure inside the storm has dropped again in the latest advisory for the National Weather Service. The cone of uncertainty has shrunk and shifted to the west. Cedar Key is no longer in the cone, however, the storm will impact the city.

Hurricane Warnings are in effect from Lake City down to Gainesville and from Crystl River to St. Marks and Cedar Key. The storm surge of the coast is expected to be at least 8 to 12 feet with waves on top of that.

The storm is strengthening with hurricane-force winds about 25 miles out from the center of the storm.

5 p.m. Idalia Storm Track Update (WCJB)

3 p.m. Cedar Key Mayor Warns Residents

Leaders in Cedar Key held a press conference to warn residents about the dangers of the coming storm. With strong winds and storm surge expected, Mayor Heath Davis wants residents to take the storm seriously.

“Guys, this is bad,” said the mayor. “At the least, it’s worse than we’ve ever seen. So we have to assume that you’ve lived in an area for a long time, and you think that just because you never had a bad situation there before, it’s going to be worse.”

With strong winds and storm surge expected, Mayor Heath Davis wants residents to take the Idalia seriously.

A mandatory has been ordered for Levy County residents and visitors in the coastal areas of Levy County. This includes, but is not limited to Cedar Key, Yankeetown, Fowlers Bluff, Fanning Springs, and any other area that is prone to storm surge.

Emergency management officials ask residents to begin preparations for evacuations as soon as possible and be completed by 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

Residents and visitors of Cedar Key need to be off the island before the storm surge arrives. The bridges throughout the island cannot withstand the storm surge and will become impassable.

1:45 p.m. Gov. DeSantis Lake City Briefing

Gov. Ron DeSantis was joined by public safety officials in Columbia County ahead of Hurricane Idalia.

In Lake City, Gov. Ron DeSantis emphasized Hurricane Idalia will impact inland counties, such as Columbia County as well as coastal communities.

In Lake City, Gov. Ron DeSantis emphasized Hurricane Idalia will impact inland counties, such as Columbia County as well as coastal communities.

“You should prepare to be without power if you are in the path of the storm,” said the governor. The governor says more than a million gallons of fuel are on standby if needed after the storm.

1:00 p.m. Gilchrist County Evacuations

Gilchrist County has issued a mandatory evacuation for all residents effective Tuesday at 4:00 p.m.

Special Needs Shelter – Open Tuesday at 9:00 a.m. Bell High School Health Academy 930 S Main Street Bell, FL

General Population Shelter – Open Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. Bell Elementary 2771 E Bell Avenue Bell, FL Pet Friendly- Must follow all applicable laws. Trenton Elementary 1350 SW SR 26 Trenton, FL No Pets

Public Information Line: 386-935-5418

11:30 a.m. Gov. DeSantis Wildwood Briefing

Gov. Ron DeSantis gives an update on the efforts to prepare for Hurricane Idalia. Utility crews are stationing in Wildwood in preparation for the storm.

The governor says residents should expect power outages from the storm, however, the state will work with local utilities to restore power as quickly as possible.

State officials reiterated the need for utility companies and municipal utilities to work together and accept help repair damage from the storm.

The governor showcased the utility crews staging head of Hurricane Idalia

11:00 a.m. Idalia Storm Track Update

The 11 a.m. update on Hurricane Idalia puts the center due west of Key West, or about 275 miles SSW of Tampa. The storm is moving to the north at around 14 mph but may move a bit faster to the NNE as we head into Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 85 mph with rapid strengthening expected between now and Wednesday morning. On its current track, Idalia is expected to move onshore to the upper Gulf coast tomorrow morning.

This increases the threat of storm surge flooding (8-12 feet) along our coast. Residents across NCFL can expect heavy rain, strong winds, and isolated tornadoes late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

10: 20 a.m. Alachua County Shelters Open

Alachua County has opened three emergency shelters ahead of the hurricane. One for special needs individuals and two for pet-friendly general population shelters.

General Population:

The Martin Luther King Jr. Multipurpose Center, 1028 N.E. 14th Street, Gainesville

The Easton-Newberry Sports Complex, 24880 N.W. 16th Avenue, Newberry

Special Needs:

Alachua County Senior Recreation Center, 5701 N.W. 34th Boulevard, Gainesville

Those needing more information about the special needs shelter should call 352-955-2575. Those needing transportation to the special needs shelter should call as soon as possible.

9:00 a.m. DeSantis EOC Briefing

Gov. Ron DeSantis gives an update on Hurricane Idalia from the Emergency Operations Center in Tallahassee as the storm approaches North Central Florida.

“If the storm hits at high tide, storm surge could be 8 to 12 feet,” said DeSantis as he reiterated the need to heed evacuation orders. “Err on the side of caution.”

FDOT is waving tolls in Central Florida to aid people seeking to evacuate. FDOT and FHP will work to close bridges once winds reach 40 mph.

30,000 to 40,000 linemen will be in Florida ready to respond to restore power after the storm.

He explained the storm track has shifted west slightly to the west increasing the risk to Taylor County.

The emergency management director says communities should not focus on the cone, but rather if a watch or warning is active. The effects of the storm will be wide.

8:00 a.m. Idalia Storm Track Update

Idalia continues to strengthen as it moves through the Gulf of Mexico. Idalia has max sustained winds of 80 mph. It is moving north at 14 mph.

There will be a revised track update at 11 a.m. put out by the National Hurricane Center.

5:00 a.m. BREAKING: Idalia has become a Hurricane

Idalia has been upgraded to a hurricane by the National Hurricane Center Tuesday morning.

Idalia has max sustained winds of 75 mph and is moving north at 14 mph. It is forecast to be a category 3 hurricane with max sustained winds of 120 mph Wednesday morning.

The National Hurricane Center will have its next update at 8 a.m.

2:00 a.m. Idalia Update

Idalia is slowly entering the Gulf of Mexico with 70 mph winds. No real change in strength with this advisory but intensification is likely as Idalia parallels the west coast of Florida through the day on Tuesday.

The next update with a revised Forecast Track will be issued at 5:00 a.m. by the National Hurricane Center.

11:00 p.m. Idalia Update

The 11:00 p.m. update from the NHC has Idalia approaching the southeastern Gulf of Mexico with winds of 70 mph. Tropical storm force winds or 39 mph or greater extend out 150 miles from the center of the storm.

Idalia is expected to strengthen from a Cat 1 to Cat 2 and then a Cat 3 Hurricane with winds greater than 120 mph before approaching NCFL.

The current forecast projection has Idalia impacting NCFL overnight Tuesday through the day of Wednesday with winds exceeding hurricane force and possibly as strong as 110 mph, especially along and west of I-75 by early Wednesday morning.

11:00 p.m. Levy County Mandatory Evacuation Notice

Levy County Emergency Management officials are announcing the mandatory evacuation for some residents in the county.

Residents living in mobile homes, recreational vehicles, or those living in coastal communities and low-lying areas will have to evacuate.

They are asking those residents to evacuate by 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

9:30 p.m. NCFL Emergency Contacts

Several North Central Florida counties have released emergency phone lines for residents to call with questions about the storm.

Some numbers are available 24/7, while others aren’t.

Alachua County: 311, or 352-264-6557

Dixie County: 352-498-1464

Levy County: 352-486-5155

Marion County: 352-369-7500

Putnam County: 386-329-1904

8:45 p.m. Dixie County Evacuation Order

An evacuation order has been issued for residents in Dixie County.

A general population shelter will open on Tuesday, August 29, at the Dixie County High School starting at 9:00 a.m.

A Special needs shelter will also open at the Bell Middle/High School at 9:00 a.m.

8:00 p.m. Idalia Storm Update

The update from the NHC at 8:00 p.m. has Idalia passing just west of the western tip of Cuba. The storm has sustained winds of 70 mph, just below hurricane strength.

Additional strengthening is still expected after Idalia enters the southeastern Gulf. Before approaching the NCFL Gulf coast, Idalia could attain Cat 3 Hurricane status with winds greater than 120 mph.

The current forecast projection has Idalia impacting NCFL overnight Tuesday through the day of Wednesday.

5:45 p.m. Idalia Storm Track Update

Idalia has held in place just southwest of Cuba. The storm is expected to move into the Gulf of Mexico just north of Cuba and strengthen into a hurricane.

The storm is expected to become a category two hurricane on Tuesday afternoon and become a category three on Wednesday.

Storm surge warnings are in effect for the coastal regions of North Central Florida. The potential exists for a 7 to 11-foot storm surge. Winds could reach more than 110 mph. Hurricane-force winds could reach as far east as Gainesville.

5:30 p.m. Gainesville Leaders Discuss Idalia

The Gainesville city leaders held a meeting to update residents about current operations and storm preparations in advance of Idalia.

4:15 p.m. UF Cancels Classes

The University of Florida is the latest academic institution to announce plans to close ahead of Idalia. The university will be closed starting at Tuesday at noon through Wednesday. Florida Gateway College, Santa Fe College, and the College of Central Florida have announced similar closures.

3:45 p.m Gov. DeSantis in Levy County

Gov. Ron DeSantis arrived in Levy County ahead of Idalia to discuss the state’s plan for the storm. The governor reiterated the Hurricane Warning for the entire golf coast of Florida.

Gov. Ron DeSantis arrived in Levy County ahead of Idalia to discuss the state’s plan for the storm.

The state is standing by with water, MREs, boats, Star Link devices, and other assistance after the storm. Residents’ emergency kits should have several days worth of food and water.

Residents and businesses in need of additional assistance need to contact the Levy County Emergency Management.

“Storm surge and freshwater flooding are the number one and two killers,” said Kevin Guthrie, the director of Florida’s Department of Emergency Management. “You do not want to be dealing with hundreds of cubic yards of water in your home.”

2 p.m. Storm Track Update

Tropical Storm Idalia is a bit stronger at 2 p.m. with max sustained winds near 70 mph. The storm is forecast to strengthen and is likely to become a hurricane on Monday night. It’s now centered about 50 miles SSW of the western tip of Cuba.

The forecast track is unchanged, with Idalia getting stronger as it makes its way through the eastern Gulf of Mexico during the day Tuesday. It’s expected to approach our Gulf coast late Tuesday night into Wednesday.

1:45 p.m. DeSantis Gives Idalia Update

The governor warns residents now is the time to prepare for the storm

Gov. Ron DeSantis gave an update on Idalia as it approaches the state during a briefing in Pinellas County. The state is working to stage utility crews, 5,500 National Guard members, and more than 200,000 gallons of fuel to come in after the storm.

DeSantis spoke with President Joe Biden and announced the state’s pre-landfall declaration was approved by the federal government.

The governor says if the storm continues on its track into North Central Florida, residents should prepare to lose power. He says people who use generators should not run them indoors

Those in low-lying areas are asked to evacuate to higher ground. Idalia is expected to have a significant storm surge.

1 p.m. Levy County Evacuations

A mandatory has been ordered for Levy County residents and visitors in the coastal areas of Levy County. This includes, but is not limited to Cedar Key, Yankeetown, Fowlers Bluff, Fanning Springs, and any other area that is prone to storm surge.

Emergency management officials ask residents to begin preparations for evacuations as soon as possible and be completed by 4:00 p.m. Tuesday, August 29, 2023.

Residents and visitors of Cedar Key need to be off the island before the storm surge arrives. The bridges throughout the island cannot withstand the storm surge and will become impassable.

All Levy County Public offices will be closed for business Tuesday and Wednesday. This closure includes the Court House and Judicial services.

11:35 a.m. Biden Approves Emergency Declaration

President Joe Biden has declared a State of Emergency in Florida due to the expected impacts of Idalia. The action authorizes the Department of Homeland Security, Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to coordinate disaster relief efforts in the counties of Alachua, Bay, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Columbia, DeSoto, Dixie, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor, and Wakulla.

Florida Gateway College has announced campuses will close on Tuesday and Wednesday.

11:15 a.m. Storm Track Update

A Hurricane Warning and Storm Surge Warning are now in effect for North Central Florida. At 11 a.m., Tropical Storm Idalia is centered about 80 miles SSW of the western tip of Cuba. The storm continues to move to the north at around 8 miles per hour. This motion is expected to continue, bringing the storm into the southeastern Gulf later Monday night. Maximum winds are about 65 mph near the center. Strengthening is likely and Idalia is expected to become a major hurricane off the Florida west coast later on Tuesday.

The current forecast is for Idalia to approach our Gulf coast late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Residents can expect hurricane-force winds, heavy rain, coastal flooding of 7 to 11 feet, and the possibility of tornadoes.

Marion County Public Schools will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday. Officials recommend evacuations for people who live west of I-75 in a mobile home, RV, or other substandard housing. Shelters and sandbag locations are being opened.

10: 40 a.m. Levy County storm prep:

Levy County is expected to be one of the areas most impacted by Idalia. Emergency management officials are taking precautions ahead of the storm.

Shelters:

Special needs shelter will be open at the Bronson Elementary School; 400 Ishie Avenue Bronson, Florida at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday morning (8/29/23)

General population and pet-friendly shelter will be open at the Bronson Middle/High School; 351 Ishie Avenue Bronson, Florida at 8:00 a.m. Tuesday morning (8/29/23). Williston Middle High School shelter will be open once Bronson Middle High is near capacity.

Citizens with animals that need to be sheltered need to bring a crate, food, bottled water (1 gallon jug per animal) and any medications. Owners must provide Rabies vaccine certificate and proof of distemper parvo/ feline distemper vaccine. Levy County Animal Services will provide vaccines for addition $10.00 per vaccines. All animals will be sheltered at the Levy County Animal Control shelter if you cannot provide proof of vaccinations. Citizens who have pet questions should call (352) 486-5138

Closures:

Levy County Schools have been canceled on Tuesday (8/29/23) and Wednesday (8/30/23)

All county boat ramps will be closed at the end of business on Monday

The Cedar Key airport will be closed

10: 25 a.m. Alachua County offers sandbags:

Alachua County is offering sandbags for residents ahead of the storm. Sandbags will be distributed on Monday at Wayside Park 11855 NW US 441, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 10 bags are allowed per vehicle. At closure, sandbags, sand, and shovels will be available for self-serve. The location will be opened and staffed again on Tuesday from 8 a.m. until noon.

9 a.m. Gov. DeSantis Idalia Briefing

“The storm will become a hurricane today,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis during his 9:00 a.m. briefing. “This is going to be a major impact.”

Hurricane Watches are in effect from the National Weather Service along the coast between Sarasota County and Franklin County. The governor warns everyone on the Gulf Coast to be prepared for the storm.

A pre-landfall declaration has been submitted to the federal government ahead of the storm.

“There are going to be evacuation orders issued in all of these Gulf Coast counties in the A and B zones. All the barrier islands, places that are low-lying, you are going to be told to evacuate,” said DeSantis.

Citrus and Levy County schools are closed on Tuesday. Hernando County Schools closed on Monday.

5:00 a.m. Monday Storm Track Update

Idalia strengthens a little bit. Idalia has max winds of 65 mph and is moving north at about 7 mph. The National Hurricane Center is now forecasting Idalia to be major hurricane before landfall.

11:00 p.m. Storm Track Update

Idalia continues to strengthen in the western Caribbean just SW of the western tip of Cuba. Idalia remains stationary with winds increasing to 60 mph at its current position. A gradual turn toward the north then NNE is expected Monday as Idalia is forecast to intensify to a Cat 2 Hurricane with 110 mph winds. This is only one mph shy of a Cat 3 or Major Hurricane.

Hurricane and Storm Surge Watches remain in effect along the Gulf Coast of NCFL. Hurricane-force winds are likely along with a Storm Surge potential of 7-11 ft along the coast. Tropical Storm Winds could arrive within interior counties as early as Tuesday evening. Tornadoes and Flooding Rainfall will arrive in NCFL Tuesday evening, well before the center of Idalia.

5:00 p.m. Sunday Storm Track Update

Tropical Storm Idalia formed near Cozumel in the western Caribbean. As of 5 PM Sunday, August 27th, the NHC indicates that Idalia has maximum winds of 40 mph and is moving slowly to the ENE at 3 mph. The storm is expected to enter the Gulf of Mexico Monday and strengthen into a hurricane. The forecast track brings Idalia N then NNE towards the North Central Florida, NCFL, Gulf Coast late Tuesday into Wednesday while possibly intensifying into a Cat 2 Hurricane with sustained winds of 100 mph or greater.

A Hurricane and Storm Surge Watch are now in effect along the Gulf Coast of NCFL. Hurricane-force winds in excess of 100 mph are possible along the coast with a Storm Surge potential of 7-11 ft. Interior portions of NCFL are expected to be impacted by Tornadoes, Tropical Storm Winds with Hurricane Gusts, and Flooding Rainfall from late Tuesday through Wednesday.

Now is the time to prepare, well before storm conditions arrive.

Stay tuned to WCJB TV20 Weather for all your storm information.

