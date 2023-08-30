Levy County officials warn about flooding due to Hurricane Idalia

BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County officials are keeping a close eye on Hurricane Idalia as it reaches Florida’s coast.

They’re expecting severe flooding in coastal communities as the storm carries on.

“We’re expecting 12 feet, maybe even a little bit more,” said Lt. Scott Tummond. “The water push is going to be in the yellow and green areas, so if you’re to the coastal side of that, you’re really wet.”

Tummond said communications are scarce in Yankeetown and Cedar Key, so he hopes residents acknowledged the warnings and evacuated the area since access is cut off due to water from this morning’s rainfall.

Rescue operations are already underway, including law enforcement and the National Guard, assessing damages and helping anyone who needs it.

