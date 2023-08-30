North Central Florida residents share impacts of Hurricane Idalia

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - While Hurricane Idalia’s westward drift spared North Central Florida the worst of the storm, strong winds, heavy rain, and storm surge caused significant damage in the area.

RELATED: PHOTOS: Idalia rips apart roofs, shatters windows in Taylor County

Area residents shared some photos and videos of the aftermath of Idalia. Anyone who wishes to share additional photos or videos can do so below.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.