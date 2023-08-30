North Central Florida residents share impacts of Hurricane Idalia

While Hurricane Idalia’s westward drift spared North Central Florida the worst of the storm, strong winds, heavy rain, and storm surge caused significant damage
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
While Hurricane Idalia's westward drift spared North Central Florida the worst of the storm, strong winds, heavy rain, and storm surge caused significant damage in the area.

RELATED: PHOTOS: Idalia rips apart roofs, shatters windows in Taylor County

Area residents shared some photos and videos of the aftermath of Idalia. Anyone who wishes to share additional photos or videos can do so below.

