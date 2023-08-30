North Central Florida schools to reopen after Idalia closures due to Idalia

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Schools in North Central Florida are deciding when to hold classes again after closing when Hurricane Idalia moved through the region.

STORM UPDATES: Idalia Live Blog

Colleges:

  • The University of Florida will return to normal operations on Thursday. Classes and all academic and student-related activities, including UF online classes, will resume as well. Classes were canceled at noon on Tuesday through Wednesday. P.K. Yonge campus will reopen on Thursday as well.
  • Florida Gateway College will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday
  • The College of Central Florida will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday
  • Santa Fe College will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday

Alachua County

  • All Alachua County public schools and district offices will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday

Dixie County

  • Schools are closed on Tuesday and Wednesday

Levy County

  • The school district announced schools will close on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Gilchrist County

  • Gilchrist County public schools will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday

Marion County

  • Marion County Public Schools will close on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Columbia County

  • Columbia County School District is closing schools on Tuesday and Wednesday for students. All extracurriculars are suspended from noon Tuesday through Wednesday. Twelve-month employees are asked to work on Tuesday.

Union County

  • Union County School District is canceling classes on Wednesday and Thursday.

Suwannee County

  • Suwannee County School District will close on Tuesday and Wednesday

Putnam County

  • Putnam County public schools will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday

Catholic Schools

  • St. Francis Catholic Academy, Queen of Peace Academy, St. Patrick Interparish School and St. Anne Early Learning Center in Gainesville, and Epiphany Catholic School in Lake City will have early dismissal on Tuesday, August 29. All other Catholic schools will cancel afternoon activities on Tuesday and close on Wednesday, August 30. Once the storm clears, building facilities will be evaluated before students and faculty can return to class

