Q&A: Taylor County marina owner rides out the storm

STEINHATCHEE, Fla. (WCJB) - Despite widespread evacuation orders throughout North Central Florida, the owner of a marina in Taylor County decided to ride out the storm at his business.

TV20 News Director Jon Levy spoke with owner and partner of Steinhatchee Marina Dead Man Bay Captian Jody Griffis about the situation they are seeing out in Taylor County.

“Up to about 6-6:30, we could see the sea wall across the canal,” Captain Griffis said. “Within thirty minutes, it was not visible. I’ve never seen water pour in like this.”

Listen to that Q&A below.

