The UF football team revamped its travel schedule before Hurricane Idalia

The Gators flew to Dallas and stayed overnight Tuesday
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gator football team ramped up their travel schedule for Salt Lake City, UT.

On Tuesday afternoon, The Gators landed at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and stay overnight in the DFW area.

Florida takes off for Salt Lake City on Wednesday morning and lands in the afternoon.

The Gators kick off their 2023 season opener at No. 14 Utah.

Kickoff is Thursday night at 8 pm Eastern time on ESPN

