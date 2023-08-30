The UF football team revamped its travel schedule before Hurricane Idalia

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gator football team ramped up their travel schedule for Salt Lake City, UT.

On Tuesday afternoon, The Gators landed at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and stay overnight in the DFW area.

Florida takes off for Salt Lake City on Wednesday morning and lands in the afternoon.

The Gators kick off their 2023 season opener at No. 14 Utah.

Kickoff is Thursday night at 8 pm Eastern time on ESPN

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.