WEC at capacity, Ocala farm owner helping house horses ahead of hurricane

The owner of DeBoer Equestrian Farm in Ocala is giving shelter to horses ahead of Hurricane...
The owner of DeBoer Equestrian Farm in Ocala is giving shelter to horses ahead of Hurricane Idalia.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The World Equestrian Center reached capacity tonight and horse owners in Ocala will need to look for somewhere else to house their horses.

The owner of DeBoer Equestrian Farm in Ocala is giving shelter to horses ahead of Hurricane Idalia.

She was helping bring horses to WEC until capacity was reached earlier this evening. Now she is bringing them to her own farm.

Farm owner Kimberly DeBoer is glad to give back to the Marion County community, especially when many horse owners don’t have any other options.

“I did take in a couple of evacuees at my farm too even though we don’t have a hurricane-proof barn,” DeBoer said. “Sometimes older horses need to be inside.”

