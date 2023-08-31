Building in historic downtown Williston partially collapses during Idalia

By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A building in historic downtown Williston just a few doors down from the historic Citizens Bank partially collapsed during Idalia.

According to city officials, the backside of the more than 50 year old building, crumbled during the storm Wednesday morning.

Store owners nearby say they called the city Monday morning after noticing a door falling off of the building.

They say the city responded and boarded up that damage, but around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, the backside of the building fell apart.

City officials say the partially blighted building was already under notice by code enforcement before Wednesday’s damage.

They say the building hasn’t had a business run out of it for at least fifteen years.

Williston officials say they don’t have the authority to demolish the building.

“Williston does not have a municipal code that covers collapsed damaged, blighted buildings. We have no authority to go in and remove or declare it unsafe and basically have the property razed, demolished, removed, or whatever. I can tell you that the Health Department of the state of Florida does and that will be one of the steps in the process here.”

Terry Bovaird, Williston City Manager

Officials closed the sidewalk and vacated neighboring stores, and FDOT plans to close lanes while they survey the property.

