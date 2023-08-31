Coastal communities in Florida left with extensive damage from Idalia

HORSESHOE BEACH, Fla. (WCJB) - Hours after Idalia made landfall in Florida, residents are describing the damage in Horseshoe Beach as catastrophic. The Horseshoe Beach Marina’s dock was pushed and destroyed by Idalia.

Along the marina were downed palm trees, power lines, and traffic signs. Residents who drove by the roadways said they are left with no words about the storm surge.

More catastrophic damage is seen in Horseshoe Beach Marina. Downed power lines, palm trees, traffic signs and fences. pic.twitter.com/gVBqkKJhGX — Zitlali Solache (@zitlalisolache) August 31, 2023

“We’re driving around right now just checking on everything. We checked on family and made sure everybody was okay,” shared resident Shalie Smith. “Just wanted to see everything it did and and wrap our heads around the damage it has done. It’s just been a catastrophe is the word I would use.”

Many said they’ve never seen anything like this before. Dixie County Sheriffs deputies were seen supervising the area, in case residents needed help.

TRENDING STORY: HCA Florida temporarily suspends Suwannee operations

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.