Coastal communities in Florida left with extensive damage from Idalia

Residents in horseshoe beach are describing the aftermath.
By Zitlali Solache
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:45 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HORSESHOE BEACH, Fla. (WCJB) - Hours after Idalia made landfall in Florida, residents are describing the damage in Horseshoe Beach as catastrophic. The Horseshoe Beach Marina’s dock was pushed and destroyed by Idalia.

Along the marina were downed palm trees, power lines, and traffic signs. Residents who drove by the roadways said they are left with no words about the storm surge.

“We’re driving around right now just checking on everything. We checked on family and made sure everybody was okay,” shared resident Shalie Smith. “Just wanted to see everything it did and and wrap our heads around the damage it has done. It’s just been a catastrophe is the word I would use.”

Many said they’ve never seen anything like this before. Dixie County Sheriffs deputies were seen supervising the area, in case residents needed help.

