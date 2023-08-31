Fallen trees, down power lines trap Columbia County residents

Fallen trees and a down power line block Streamside Court in Lake City
Fallen trees and a down power line block Streamside Court in Lake City(WCJB)
By Alexus Goings and Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A fallen tree blocked the only way out of a neighborhood in Lake City, trapping some families in their homes. It’s just one example of the cleanup effort underway across North Central Flordia following Hurricane Idalia.

Strong winds from Idalia knocked a tree onto the power lines, cutting the electricity to all the residents that live on Streamside Court. The tree blocked the dead-end road trapping residents until crews could remove it

“They’re either trapped back there or they can’t get back to their homes and as far as I know it’s still not repaired,” said Jan Wheeler, a Lake City resident.

RELATED: Power could be out for weeks in Suwannee County, supply distribution sites to open

One man brought gallons of gas for generators to his elderly mother and her neighbors. County emergency crews were called out to remove the tree.

Eighty percent of the county lost power during the storm. Neighboring Suwannee County had nearly 100 percent of customers without power.

Wheeler said she lost power in the middle of the night. She says this was her first hurricane experience despite living in Florida for more than 50 years.

“We’ve had hurricanes that came around us and passed us. We’ve prepared for several we thought we were going to be involved in but it went a different way. This was a first for me and the thunder and lighting before the storm hit was very very scary,” said Wheeler.

RELATED: Gov. Ron DeSantis, FEMA administrator assess Hurricane Idalia damage

Columbia County waste pickup resumed Thursday with the following schedule:

  • · Normal Wednesday Pickup will occur Thursday
  • · Normal Thursday Pickup will occur Friday
  • · Normal Friday Pickup will occur Saturday

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce

Latest News

This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Gov. Ron DeSantis, FEMA administrator assess Hurricane Idalia damage
President Joe Biden has approved disaster declaration for the Big Bend region
Gov. Ron DeSantis, FEMA administrator assess Hurricane Idalia damage
UF sign
North Central Florida schools to reopen after Idalia closures due to Idalia
Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative works to restore power and clear roadways after Hurricane...
Power could be out for weeks in Suwannee County, supply distribution sites to open