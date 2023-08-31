Fallen trees, down power lines trap Columbia County residents

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A fallen tree blocked the only way out of a neighborhood in Lake City, trapping some families in their homes. It’s just one example of the cleanup effort underway across North Central Flordia following Hurricane Idalia.

Strong winds from Idalia knocked a tree onto the power lines, cutting the electricity to all the residents that live on Streamside Court. The tree blocked the dead-end road trapping residents until crews could remove it

“They’re either trapped back there or they can’t get back to their homes and as far as I know it’s still not repaired,” said Jan Wheeler, a Lake City resident.

One man brought gallons of gas for generators to his elderly mother and her neighbors. County emergency crews were called out to remove the tree.

Eighty percent of the county lost power during the storm. Neighboring Suwannee County had nearly 100 percent of customers without power.

Wheeler said she lost power in the middle of the night. She says this was her first hurricane experience despite living in Florida for more than 50 years.

“We’ve had hurricanes that came around us and passed us. We’ve prepared for several we thought we were going to be involved in but it went a different way. This was a first for me and the thunder and lighting before the storm hit was very very scary,” said Wheeler.

Columbia County waste pickup resumed Thursday with the following schedule:

· Normal Wednesday Pickup will occur Thursday

· Normal Thursday Pickup will occur Friday

· Normal Friday Pickup will occur Saturday

