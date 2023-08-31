HCA Florida temporarily suspends Suwannee operations

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - HCA Florida healthcare officials are suspending services at some of their locations, including some in North Central Florida.

The services at HCA Florida Suwanee Emergency in Like Oak are temporarily suspended. All other locations throughout North Central Florida are open and available.

HCA Florida Lake City Hospital is a nearby location for people in Live Oak who need medical attention.

