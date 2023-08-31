H.S. football: Three games are postponed due to the aftermath of Hurriance Idalia

Columbia, Dixie County and Suwannee postponed their home games
Columbia postponed Week 2 game vs Union County
Columbia postponed Week 2 game vs Union County(WCJB)
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:37 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After Idalia moved on from north central Florida, the coastal towns began to clean up and the damage left behind led to a few postponements in high school football.

Trenton and Dixie County have agreed to reschedule their matchup. Last Thursday, the (1-0) Tigers earned their first win since 2021 in a 28-0 win over Bell. The (0-1) Bears fell in a competitive low-scoring game vs Lafayette, 7-6.

Columbia waits another time to return the favor to Union County. Last year, the {0-1) Tigers dropped a heartbreaking 31-27 loss to the {1-0) Fighting Tigers.

Suwannee delayed their second home game versus Hamilton County. A year ago, the {1-0) Bulldogs shut out the (1-0) Trojans, 41-0. Suwannee started off the season with a 33-13 win vs Flagler Palm Coast.

On Friday, Week 2 kicks off with our TV 20 Game of the Week in a Class 1-R showdown between defending champion Hawthorne and Newberry.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce

Latest News

Florida head coach Billy Napier watches play during the first half of the NCAA college football...
The UF football team revamped its travel schedule before Hurricane Idalia
The UF football team revamped its travel schedule before Hurricane Idalia
Final Part of our TV 20 exclusive interview with Gator football coach Billy Napier
Part 2: Billy Napier’s thoughts on his progress in his second year at Florida.