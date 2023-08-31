H.S. football: Three games are postponed due to the aftermath of Hurriance Idalia

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - After Idalia moved on from north central Florida, the coastal towns began to clean up and the damage left behind led to a few postponements in high school football.

Trenton and Dixie County have agreed to reschedule their matchup. Last Thursday, the (1-0) Tigers earned their first win since 2021 in a 28-0 win over Bell. The (0-1) Bears fell in a competitive low-scoring game vs Lafayette, 7-6.

Columbia waits another time to return the favor to Union County. Last year, the {0-1) Tigers dropped a heartbreaking 31-27 loss to the {1-0) Fighting Tigers.

Suwannee delayed their second home game versus Hamilton County. A year ago, the {1-0) Bulldogs shut out the (1-0) Trojans, 41-0. Suwannee started off the season with a 33-13 win vs Flagler Palm Coast.

On Friday, Week 2 kicks off with our TV 20 Game of the Week in a Class 1-R showdown between defending champion Hawthorne and Newberry.

