Marion County woman sentenced for acts at U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6

Connie Meggs was found guilty of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding along with other felony charges.(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
WASHINGTON D.C., Fla. (WCJB) - The final accused Jan. 6 conspirator from North Central Florida is going to prison.

A judge in Washington, D.C. sentenced Connie Meggs of Marion County to 15 months in prison for her role in the riot at the U.S. Capitol.

She was convicted on five counts, including conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and destruction of government property. Meggs was also sentenced to three years of supervised release.

In May, her husband Kelly Meggs was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

RELATED: Marion County man, Oathkeepers founder convicted of seditious conspiracy for Jan. 6 riots

