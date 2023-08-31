Power could be out for weeks in Suwannee County, supply distribution sites to open

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - The Suwannee County Sheriff’s Office is setting up distribution points for food and water as much of the county remains without power one day after Hurricane Idalia made landfall.

Florida Power and Light (FPL) is set to hold a press conference at 12:30 to update the community on the status of the power restoration operation. Suwannee Valley Electric (SVEC) is also working to restore power, officials say residents to prepare to be without power for up to two weeks.

RELATED: Coastal communities in Florida left with extensive damage from Idalia

The following distribution points will open at 1 p.m. on Thursday:

Suwannee Riverside Elementary School, 1625 Walker Avenue SW Live Oak, FL 32064

Suwannee County Coliseum, 1302 11th Street SW, Live Oak, FL 32064

Branford Elementary School, 26801 SR 247, Branford, FL 32008

The sheriff’s office reports the following major roadways are passable: US 90, US 129, SR 51, CR 49, CR 136, CR 252, SR 247, CR 136A, CR 132, CR 137, CR 249, and 216th Street.

On Facebook, the sheriff’s office posted, “The amount of damage to Suwannee County has been devastating and unprecedented, especially in the southwestern and western portions of the county. Homes, farms, and electrical distribution systems have been damaged or destroyed. The recovery process has begun and will continue until the job is done.”

RELATED: Is your power out? NCFL utility power outage reporting numbers, maps.

SVEC officials say nearly 100 percent of their customers were left without power following the storm. Crews are working to remove trees and powerlines obstructing roadways.

As of Thursday morning, eight of Duke Energy’s transmission lines serving SVEC’s substations are still inoperable. The utility has set up generators to apply power to Walmart, the Quality Inn, Zaxby’s, Moe’s, the Fusion Buffet, Subway, and Beef O’Brady’s in Live Oak.

The cooperative has 176 lineworkers and vegetation clearingers working across the service area. More than 100 lineworkers from other cooperatives in Alabama, Mississippi, and Florida are set to arrive on Thursday.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.