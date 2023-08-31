Residents work to rebuild after Hurricane Idalia devastates Cedar Key

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Many businesses and homes were devastated by Hurricane Idalia’s strong winds and storm surge when it moved through the area on Wednesday morning, now residents are picking up the pieces.

The storm damaged the island’s only gas station “The Island Jiffy,” bringing down the cover over the pumps.

The Island Jiffy damaged by Hurricane Idalia (Michael Hancock)

Storm surge entered residents’ homes and restaurants including 83 West. A GoFundMe was set up by Cramer Snuggs with Cascade Technologies to raise money for the restaurant owners.

Cedar Key Bed and Breakfast is canceling all upcoming reservations as the effort to restore power and water is underway. On Facebook, the business expressed thanks that the building remained intact, “The Lord has once again saved the Cedar Key Bed and Breakfast!! The buildings are all intact! The rest of the island did not fare so well, unfortunately! ...All our Love, Alice and Heather.”

