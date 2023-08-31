Residents work to rebuild after Hurricane Idalia devastates Cedar Key

Storm surge floods Cedar Key during Hurricane Idalia
Storm surge floods Cedar Key during Hurricane Idalia(Cedar Key Fire Rescue)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Many businesses and homes were devastated by Hurricane Idalia’s strong winds and storm surge when it moved through the area on Wednesday morning, now residents are picking up the pieces.

The storm damaged the island’s only gas station “The Island Jiffy,” bringing down the cover over the pumps.

The Island Jiffy damaged by Hurricane Idalia
The Island Jiffy damaged by Hurricane Idalia(Michael Hancock)

Storm surge entered residents’ homes and restaurants including 83 West. A GoFundMe was set up by Cramer Snuggs with Cascade Technologies to raise money for the restaurant owners.

Cedar Key Bed and Breakfast is canceling all upcoming reservations as the effort to restore power and water is underway. On Facebook, the business expressed thanks that the building remained intact, “The Lord has once again saved the Cedar Key Bed and Breakfast!! The buildings are all intact! The rest of the island did not fare so well, unfortunately! ...All our Love, Alice and Heather.”

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm surge blankets Steinhatchee Marina
Idalia Live Blog: FEMA administrator headed to Florida, Biden says
Gainesville Police have not released any suspect descriptions, but said they did not make any...
16-year-old shot in Gainesville neighborhood, dies in hospital
Tamesha Haygood and Thomas Lee Williams booking photos
Shots fired at custody swap in Starke leads to arrest of couple in Columbia County
Reports show home sales numbers in Marion County are up more than 16%.
Ocala ranked #1 city in Florida to have a housing crisis, real estate experts react
Dollar General Fires Employees
Dollar General Fires Manager After She Refused to Sell Unsafe Produce

Latest News

Suwannee Valley Electric Cooperative works to restore power and clear roadways after Hurricane...
Power could be out for weeks in Suwannee County, supply distribution sites to open
Here’s what you missed when caught up with our friends over at WIND-FM
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 8/31
Here’s what you missed when caught up with our friends over at WIND-FM
“What’s up” with WIND-FM 8/31
Residents in horseshoe beach are describing the aftermath.
Coastal communities In Florida left with extensive damage from Idalia