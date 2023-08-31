VIDEO: Hurricane Idalia’s storm surge puts Suwannee underwater

The town of Suwannee in Dixie County is more than 50 miles from where the center of Hurricane Idalia made landfall but the damage there is extensive
By Scott Gagliardi and Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SUWANNEE, Fla. (WCJB) - The town of Suwannee in Dixie County is more than 50 miles from where the center of Hurricane Idalia made landfall but the damage there is extensive.

Streets are still littered with debris and damaged boats line the channels that make their way through the town.

Nearly 8 feet of storm surge put the entire area underwater during the height of the storm Wednesday morning. There is severe structural damage to many homes and businesses, downed power lines and trees, and flooding in many low-lying areas.

As of Thursday morning, the entire town was without power. TV20′s drone was used to survey the damage.

