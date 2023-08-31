‘We’re all still standing’: Residents, businesses clean up damages caused by Idalia

CEDAR KEY, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents and businesses in Cedar Key are cleaning up the damages left behind by Idalia.

Despite evacuation orders ahead of Wednesday’s storm, some residents stayed put.

“It was a little scary when I’d look out [the window],” said Hal Hodges.

Hodges told TV20 he lived in Cedar Key his entire life. He stayed to watch the house while his family evacuated.

“My wife and my dog, they went to Savannah, that’s where my daughter is. I didn’t want to have the responsibility of them being here, just me I can handle it,” he said.

The marina was overfilled and nearby homes were covered in dirt and trash. Businesses on 2nd St. were surrounded by mud piles, but owners were anxious to get to work.

“It’s tough, the hurricane it could’ve been worse obviously, but it was definitely a bad one,” said Stoney Smith, owner of the downtown Island Jiffy. “We’re resilient down here in Cedar Key and we’re excited about getting this place cleaned up.”

Some shops have water lines along the building, while others were forced to take everything outside while they cleared out the inside.

Benjamin Iversen, owner of 1842 Daily Grind, started cleaning up once the water levels inside his business went down.

“Good three, four feet. I’m going to have to replace some refrigerators, some other miscellaneous equipment, but other than that we’re all still standing,” said Iversen.

Levy county officials said they found water up to 11 feet mean sea level, but no injuries or deaths were reported on the island.

Business owners are aware it will take a team effort to restore the island.

“Everything else can be built back up again, fixed, repaired,” said Iversen. “It’s kind of what we do around here in Cedar Key.”

